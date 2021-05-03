Cult classic film Pulp Fiction is arguably one of Quentin Tarantino’s most popular projects. The 1994 movie has an all-star cast that includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, Bruce Willis, and more. Along with winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes, it earned a slew of Academy Award nominations as well. The film itself is quintessential Tarantino — it’s a unique storytelling structure that’s not chronological, it combines dark humor and crime, and it’s incredibly violent (off-screen) in a way that just makes sense for a mob movie by Tarantino. While this film is extremely highly regarded, there are some other movies like Pulp Fiction you can add to your watch list to experience some of the same flavors as this one, whether it’s movies written or directed by Tarantino, L.A. noir flicks, or other humorous crime movies. Check out our list of what movies to watch after Pulp Fiction.

True Romance

True Romance should feel a lot like Pulp Fiction actually. Tarantino’s co-writer on Pulp Fiction, Roger Avary, originally wrote True Romance before working on Pulp Fiction and when it came time for the two to work on the latter film, Tarantino pulled some things from Avary’s previous film. True Romance came out the year before Pulp Fiction and has all the trappings of a Tarantino film — it follows a former call girl (Patricia Arquette) who is on the run from the mafia with her husband (Christian Slater) after stealing drugs from her former pimp.

Reservoir Dogs

Tarantino’s film before True Romance was Reservoir Dogs. Another crime film, this one was actually Tarantino’s full-length directorial debut, so if you love the Tarantino aspect of Pulp Fiction, this film is a must-watch. It was with this film about a diamond heist that Tarantino really created his hallmarks — crime movies that feature a lot of profanity and don’t follow a chronological storyline. This film, for example, tells you what happened before the heist and after, though not necessarily in a linear fashion, and leaves some of it up to you.

In Bruges

Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Ralph Fiennes, In Bruges is an award-winning comedic crime film. After accidentally killing a child, Farrell’s character, Ray, and his mentor Ken (Gleeson) are sent to Bruges as punishment, and what follows is a violently hilarious roller coaster of a little bit of romance, a lot of miscommunication, and — much like Pulp Fiction — a lot of profanity. Trust us when we tell you that you won’t stop saying “F*cking Bruges” for a very long time.

Goodfellas

Goodfellas will take you more on a crime journey than an eccentric Tarantino journey, but you’ll still experience that mob story. Starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci, this 1990 film directed by Martin Scorsese is the true gangster tale of a man who gets caught up in a robbery and has to decide if the answer to his troubles is bringing down his conspirators. While far less humorous than a Tarantino film, Goodfellas is still just as heavy on the subject matter.

Kill Bill Vol. 1

This film, as well as its sequel Kill Bill Vol. 2 will feel a lot like Pulp Fiction, not only because they’re Tarantino films but because they all star Uma Thurman. However, Kill Bill isn’t a sequel to Pulp Fiction. It carries a lot of similarities — it is Tarantino after all — and sees Thurman’s character, the Bride, escaping her life as a killer after she finds out she’s pregnant with Bill’s baby. When he wreaks havoc on her life, though, she seeks revenge, and thus, the story of Kill Bill is born.

The Godfather

You can’t discuss crime movies without mentioning The Godfather. The original Francis Ford Coppola film from 1972 is a quintessential mob drama. As the leader of the Corleone family, Marlon Brando’s Don “Vito” Corleone keeps the peace with those who respect him — until a mafia war between families puts him to the test. The Godfather is required to watch for anyone who has an interest in the mafia and who wants to be in the know on some of the most well-known lines in movie history.

The Boondock Saints

We’re heading to Boston for this crime film starring Willem Dafoe, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Norman Reedus. Brothers Conor and Murphy (Flanery and Reedus) are on a mission to wipe out crime in Boston — and detectives can’t decide if they actually want to put a stop to it. It’s a bit of a twist on the typical crime film, considering it’s more of a vigilante storyline, but this is a decent palate cleanser from some of the heavier crime dramas.

Jackie Brown

Another of Tarantino’s crime films starring a strong woman is Jackie Brown with Pam Grier at the helm. As a stewardess who gets caught smuggling drugs, Jackie Brown (played by Grier) finds herself down on her luck and at risk of completely being offed. She’s smarter than the other guys, though, and flips the whole operation around to her advantage. It’s definitely a thrilling story with Tarantino’s touches as far as a vibrant production, profanity, and crime with a light and violent touch.

Scarface

This iconic film takes place in 1980s Miami and tells the story of a Cuban immigrant and his journey to becoming a rich and powerful drug dealer. He takes over a drug cartel and eventually gets into deep trouble. This movie is filled with romance, murder, and betrayal. Al Pacino’s character struggles along his way to the top and makes many sacrifices in order to survive the cartel life.

Other Movies Like Pulp Fiction

