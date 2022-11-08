There’s a whole lot of joy happening in Rebel Wilson’s life, and she is finally letting us in on what’s gone down over the last few months. After announcing the birth of her daughter, Royce Lilian, yesterday, she also revealed that her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma , threw her a secret baby shower.

The Isn’t It Romantic star took to Instagram to gush over the day, sharing pictures of the event with friends and family on her stories. She shared a photo of her posing next to stacked letter blocks, saying ‘baby’ while holding a bundle of balloons in a pink dress.

She also shared a photo of the pair embracing affectionately in front of a decorated table filled with desserts and flowers, and Wilson added a GIF that said, “Love you to the moon and back.”

She also re-shared posts from friends who were showering her with praise and love in preparation for the big day. Rebel told PEOPLE that Ramona “went above and beyond to make it a special day” and that she is “so amazing and such a great partner.”

“It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world,” Wilson added.

As for the location, Rebel revealed that the party was hosted at a friend's house, Begum Sen, who you might remember from Selling Sunset. She and her husband Adnan asked Davina to list their property for 75 million — though she was never able to sell it.

Begum shared a carousel of photos, one was a group shot with Rebel in the middle of friends while she enjoyed a pastry, a few close-ups of the beautiful decor, and a shot of Rebel, Ramona, and friend Carly Steel, a British actress/producer.

“Best hosts and party planning committee,” she captioned the post.

Royce, who was conceived via surrogacy, was officially named Royce Lilian Elizabeth Wilson, to with the Pitch Perfect star explained, “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she explained. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

She also told PEOPLE what it felt like meeting her for the first time, saying, “My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle.’”