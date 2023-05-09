Robert De Niro Has Welcomed His Seventh Child At Age 79

While promoting his latest project, actor Robert De Niro revealed that he now has seven kids — and he did it in a pretty offhand way!

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada about his upcoming movie About My Father, De Niro talked fatherhood, love languages, and whether or not he classifies himself as a “cool dad.”

De Niro, 79, said he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” though he does have to get stern at times.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

When ET Canada’s Britnee Blair remarked to De Niro that she knew he was six kids, he interuppted to correct her, saying, “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he revealed.

De Niro’s reps confirmed the news that the actor is now a father of seven. The Oscar-winning actor has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower. At this time, the mother of his seventh child is unknown.

In 2005, De Niro became a grandfather when Drena welcomed her son Leo, now 19. De Niro also has three other grandchildren from his son Raphael, who shares son Nicholas and daughters Ella and Alexandria with ex-wife Claudine DeMatos.

When speaking on the topic of fatherhood, De Niro told ET Canada that doesn’t consider himself a “cool dad.”

“I’m okay,” he said. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

The Meet The Parents star admitted that parenthood hasn’t always been in the easiest ride, but he tries to focus on the happier times.

“I love my children, just being with them,” he told Us Weekly in an April 2019 interview. “It’s not easy. Sometimes it’s fun and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them! Then, when you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good.”