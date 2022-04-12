Britney Spears was the biggest thing on the internet on Monday when she announced in an Instagram post that she is pregnant. Among those the most thrilled by this development, though, is the baby’s father, Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari.

After Spears dropped the bombshell news, the dad-to-be posted a picture of a lion and lioness nuzzling a cub on Instagram, along with his own message about the announcement.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the 28-year-old actor writes. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏.”

Asghari, who has worked as a model and actor, met Spears on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016, and the pair have been together since.

The star’s followers have been awaiting this news, after Spears spoke of her desire to have more children and made a public statement explaining that, under her conservatorship, she wasn’t allowed to remove her IUD. Until the conservatorship was terminated in November, Spears was prevented from marrying Asghari and pursuing parenthood.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” Spears said in her statement in June of 2021.

“I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “I was told right now under the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby.”

Now she’s able to live the life that she wants.

Asghari and Spears announced their official engagement in September.

Spears is mother to sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Federline sent Spears best wishes, according to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, who told NBC, “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”