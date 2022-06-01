Two weeks after Britney Spears announced she and fiancé Sam Asghari “lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Asghari is opening up about the experience. In a new interview with GQ, Asghari, 28, shares what the couple is focusing on following pregnancy loss: positivity.

“We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people,” he said after initially shying away from talking about the topic. “And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time.”

A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 20 weeks, although most occur in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, or the first trimester. According to MayoClinic, one in four pregnancies will end in miscarriage.

“Nothing in the world that can take me off that path,” Asghari added of fatherhood. “My life is too amazing to be able to take my mind off optimism and positivity and all that.”

Spears — who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — first shared news of her latest pregnancy in April, just months after being released from her conservatorship. On May 14, the singer and Asghari announced they had a miscarriage, with Spears writing on Instagram, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“That's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation,” Asghari told GQ, saying he’s hopeful for a future pregnancy. “And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears pose together.

Asghari proposed to Spears, 40, last September after five years together. The actor and personal trainer said he was first attracted to Spears’ “humbleness” and “beautiful soul” on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” — and they’ve been inseparable ever since. When it came time to get down on one knee, he wanted to make sure the ring he chose meant something to both of them.

“I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity,” he told GQ. “Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it.”

“So I designed a really beautiful ring,” he added of the Roman Malayev sparkler. “It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess.”

Their wedding date set, although Asghari didn’t share any details, and the pair is ready to start their married life together.

“I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children,” the Iran native added, reflecting on his move to the United States. “If you came to this country, you came with a purpose. You don’t come here to goof around.”