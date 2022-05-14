Britney Spears Reveals Miscarriage

Britney Spears revealed sad news Saturday, announcing that she and her partner, Sam Ashgari, had “lost their miracle baby early in the pregnancy.” The singer had announced she was expecting in April.

Spears posted the heartbreaking news as a shared message with Ashgari on Instagram Saturday afternoon saying, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

She added, “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Spears was released from her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021. During her conservatorship, she testified about how she was required to be on birth control and how she was forced to work long hours without freedom, even though she had openly spoken about wanting more children. (Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, who are now 16 and 15 years old, respectively, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

Spears added this comment to her post Saturday: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support.”

In the United States, roughly 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage.