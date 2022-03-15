Like so many millions of moms, Sandra Bullock has always taken both her career and motherhood extremely seriously. Now, in this moment in time, she says she’s pressing the pause button on acting to focus 100% on her two kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

The Speed superstar told Entertainment Tonight that the career break will be an indefinite one, and that she’s making the choice for her and her family.

“Right now — and I don’t know how long it will be — I need to be in the place that makes me happiest,” says the Oscar winner. “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work, and it’s 24/7. And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’ll be for a while.”

Bullock, 57, is currently making the rounds promoting her new action adventure comedy, The Lost City. Bullock shared that her kids got to be on set during filming and that both will attend the premiere, which will be not only their first, but their first big event since the COVID pandemic began.

What will she do while she’s home with her kids?

“Servicing their every need,” she says in an amazing joking/not joking tone. “Managing their social calendar.”

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She also explained that she wants to keep her kids safe and healthy — along with all the kids in the neighborhood.

"All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic," she said. "They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house."

Bullock is far from alone. Millions of mothers have stepped away from their careers during the pandemic — some out of necessity and some because their priorities have changed.

Bullock adopted Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015 — and she’s been co-parenting with her partner, photographer Bryan Randall since not long after they met in 2015.

Bullock has been vocal about issues surrounding adoption as well as about being a white woman raising Black kids — always with refreshing openness and honestly. She’s also starred in over 50 feature films over the past 30 years, and it’s some sort of unwritten law that all moms have to watch While You Were Sleeping every single year during the holidays.