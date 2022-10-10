Sarah Ferguson Shares Update On Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis

If you’ve been wondering how Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis are doing without their beloved owner, Sarah Ferguson shared an update, insisting all is well.

The Duchess of York, also known as Fergie, spoke with The Telegraph about adopting the Queen’s Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Sandy and Muick, saying it's "a big honor" to look after the "national treasures."

The Queen, who died at age 96 last month, left the dogs to Fergie and her son, Prince Andrew, whom are divorced but living together at at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Fergie, 62, said the pups have "been taught well” and are fitting right in with the five Norfolk terriers she shares with Prince Andrew, also 62.

"They all balance out,” she told the U.K. newspaper, joking, “The carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Fergie and Prince Andrew split in 1996 and share two daughters together, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Duke of York was stripped of his honorary titles amid his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him.

The exes were the ones to gift the dogs to The Queen in 2021 during the COVID lockdown. The Telegraph reported that Prince Andrew gave his mother Muick and another dog, Fergus, to help lift her spirits during his father Prince Philip’s hospitalization. The Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 in April 2021.

Fergus later died, and Sandy was adopted soon after.

In an extremely touching moment, Sandy and Muick stood at the entrance of Windsor Castle to welcome the Queen’s coffin during the monarch’s committal service last month.

Fergie said the dogs brought Her Majesty "constant joy," along with their walks together at Frogmore House in Windsor. She also remembered Elizabeth as a "wonderful friend" and "the finest ever icon … legendary, incredible."

It’s nice to hear the longest reigning British sovereign’s dogs are being looked after and, as Prince William recently said, are “spoiled rotten.”