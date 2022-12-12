Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick have been together for over 25 years, and while the couple is no stranger to attending a red carpet moment together, it’s rare to see their three children. That is, until recently when the whole family attended the opening night of Some Like It Hot on Broadway together.

Parker, 57, and Broderick, 60, attended the event with their children, James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha. The family of five walked the red carpet for the event held at New York City’s Shubert Theatre.

The famous family looked as chic as ever with Parker donning a long white trench coat over a glittery dark blue dress. Broderick kept things simple in a dark blue plaid blazer over a basic turtleneck. Oldest child of Parker and Broderick, James, wore a suit and plaid tie, while the twin girls wore long dresses over statement coats.

The A-list couple, who have been married since 1997, are known to keep their children out of the spotlight, never showing their faces on social media. As the kids have gotten older, however, the acting couple has brought their children to events here and there.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Marion and Tabitha previously joined their mom at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in September 2022, and James has attended a few events with his parents — but getting everyone together in a family of five is hard for any family.

Though SJP and her husband work to keep their kids out of the spotlight, Parker does add some family moments to her Instagram.

Last year, the mom of three shared her mixed emotions after sending her son off to college and her daughters transitioning to middle school. “In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college at Brown. The other 2 into 7th grade,” she wrote alongside photos of the kids, blocking out their faces for privacy.

She then summed up how incredibly bittersweet it is to see our children grow up. She continued, “The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love.”

Parker has not been shy about the complicated feelings when it comes to motherhood. She opened up on Girlboss Radio about what it’s like to raise kids and what it’s like to be a mom (which at times can be a thankless job).

“It's not for everybody,” she told Girlboss Radio of parenthood in 2018.

“There's a lot that's really hard. It's exhausting and you're basically just cleaning up after people all day. You're one big, good, old-fashioned secretary. All I do is organize peoples' lives and get them here and there and all that. It's what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.”