Sarah Jessica Parker's Twin Daughters Join Her For 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere

It was a family affair at the New York premiere of the highly anticipated film Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday night as Sarah Jessica Parker’s husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 13-year-old twin daughters joined her on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell (who goes by Loretta) looked all grown up and glamorous as they posed alongside their dad and always chic mom — who’s set to reprise her role as witch Sarah Sanderson in the sequel to 1993 Halloween classic. (Co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy are back, too, as Winifred and Mary!)

Parker wore an Armani Prive ensemble while Loretta rocked a black, long-sleeved dress and Tabitha a shimmering frock — both wearing shoes from the SJP Collection.

Missing from the bunch was Parker and Broderick’s 19-year-old son James Wilkie, who is currently attending Brown University.

Matthew Broderick joined the photo op, too! Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Parade magazine, Parker, 57, admitted that her daughters loved the original Hocus Pocus — as many kids and millennial adults do — and couldn’t wait to meet Midler and Najimy on set. Although the film originally flopped at the box office in the ‘90s, it earned a cult following as it played in almost every household for years around the Halloween season. It is now streaming on Disney+, and Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on the platform Sept. 30.

The original film follows three witches, the Sanderson Sisters, who died in Salem, MA, in the 1600s, but are accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy, Max (Omri Katz), in 1993. Alongside his friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and younger sister Dani (Thora Birch), he tries to stop them from sucking the life out of children to prolong their time on earth. The sequel sees three young women (Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo) bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem once again.

It has already received positive reviews from critics, who call it just as magical as its predecessor.

“We’re talking about three women in solidarity really having a blast together, which is a refreshing correctus,” Midler told Parade. “Our movie is fun. It’s not heavy and has something for everybody in the family. The last few years have been so rough, and I think it’s time for a breather. This is definitely your breather.”

Who isn’t ready for more hocus pocus?!