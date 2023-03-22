Only Murders In The Building fans got a special sneak peek into Season 3 of the acclaimed Hulu series when actor Steve Martin shared an adorable photo on his social media.

Fans quickly pointed out that the small spoiler — shared also on Martin’s Twitter account — was also a throwback to everyone’s favorite ‘90s father/daughter comedy, Father of the Bride.

In the photo, Gomez wears an intricate wedding gown, lace veil and white gloves (which will surely end up covered in blood somehow, we can only imagine) with her arm linked in Martin’s.

The banjo-player and Cheaper By The Dozen actor rocked a pristine tuxedo and that classic George Banks nervous face.

“Guess what just happened!” Martin captioned the tweet.

Fans were in a tizzy over the shot, with one Twitter user writing, “Grandfather of the Bride!”

Another joked, “Only Marriages in the Building?”

The tweet soon went viral and several fans started to wonder when fellow Father of the Bride and Only Murders actor, Martin Short, was going to get into the action.

“Where is Franck Eggelhoffer?” one Twitter user wrote, mentioning Short’s legendary wedding planner character from the Father of the Bride movies.

Martin quickly posted a photo of Short in a tuxedo and red scarf, posing with the gorgeous bride. “Turns out this happened, too,” Martin wrote.

Gomez also posed for a solo shot which she posted on her Instagram.

In the picture, the “Good For You” singer sits on the floor on the set of Only Murders in her wedding dress, rocking white Doc Martens and gripping a can of Coca-Cola with her white gloves.

“I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu,” she wrote on the viral post that now has over 10 million likes.

Fans flooded the singer’s comments, commenting on Gomez’s gorgeous look and brainstorming potential projects the former Disney star could get working on in that outfit.

“y’all she’s making a Princess Protection Program 2.0 ❤️” one user wrote, a nod to the classic 2009 Disney channel original movie.

The new photos from the Only Murders cast come on the heels of the news that filming for the highly anticipated third season had officially started alongside living legend, Meryl Streep, 73, who has now joined the cast.

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.