We could all use some good news, right? Things aren’t exactly amazing right now, so when we get to take joy in the little things like a new TV show (ahem, The Pitt, ahem), we really just soak it all in. That’s why when the news broke that not only was another Taylor Jenkins Reid book being adapted but that Serena Williams was going to be a part of it — we lost our sh*t.

That’s right! The beloved and legendary tennis icon will bring all her tennis insight into the production of the acclaimed novel, Carrie Soto Is Back, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Deadline reported that Williams will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming Netflix adaptation, which the streaming service has taken in for development.

The series will be produced in partnership with Williams' production company Nine Two Six and will bring Reid's 2022 novel about a retired tennis player who returns to the court for one final season to the screen. According to Deadline, Williams' own career will influence the series, too, which will be written by Amanda Kate Shuman.

Carrie Soto Is Back follows tennis legend Carrie Soto, whose grit and determination to win at all costs have never made her the most popular of tennis players. Though not popular, she is the best to ever play the game.

Serena Williams / Instagram

Six years after her retirement, her world record might be taken from her by up-and-coming player Nicki Chan. At 37 years old, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement and be coached by her father for one last year in an attempt to reclaim her record. And yes, it wouldn’t be a TJR novel without some romance! She is joined in the journey back by her on-again, off-again romance, Bowe Huntley, who also has his own goals of winning.

Williams, 43, confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram Stories as she shared a screenshot of the Deadline article and tagged her production company.

Reid has spoken of the Williams sisters’ influence on the book.

“My incredible respect for the Williams sisters is part of what makes me interested in tennis,” she said in an interview at the time of the book’s 2022 release. “I wouldn’t write a book about tennis without the influence of just the absolute glory that has been their journey, but also specifically Serena’s quest to get as many Grand Slam titles as she has managed to do.”

Per Deadline, the TV adaptation is also "expected to be loosely inspired by Serena Williams’ story," which might imply certain deviations from the novel.

The 23-time Grand Slam-winning Williams previously executive produced the 2024 docuseries In the Arena: Serena Williams, as well as 2021's King Richard, the Will Smith-led biopic about Venus and Serena's father and coach Richard Williams.