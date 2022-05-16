How Seth Meyers’ Kids Have Been Born In An Uber, A Lobby, And A Bathtub

All went much more smoothly than expected for crazy-birth-story parents Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe during the delivery of their third child, daughter Adelaide. In a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meyers shared details about his little girl’s “planned home birth” after his wife experienced traumatic labor and deliveries with their sons, Ashe, 6, and Axel, 4 — who were born in an Uber on the way to the hospital and an apartment building lobby, respectively.

Adelaide was born at home in the family bathtub in September 2021, with Meyers joking to DeGeneres he “hasn’t taken a tub since.”

"She was a planned home birth because the doorman said, 'We would prefer if you even didn't try. We are still working through the trauma of your 4-year-old and if you could just keep the whole thing in your apartment that would be great,'" Meyers said of Axel's arrival in 2018.

Seth Meyers talks about his children’s unique births on Ellen.

Meyers, 48, first shared news of his daughter’s arrival during a Thanksgiving episode of Late Night, revealing her name is in honor of his maternal grandmother. He added to DeGeneres, "She's very chill. It's very nice. She's a very big laugher. She's everything you could want.”

The late night host also revealed that his sons are thrilled to have a baby sister, adding that if she wasn’t a girl his oldest might’ve returned her.

"Ashe wanted a baby sister and I really think if it had been a boy, we would have come home one day and the boy wouldn't have been there and he's like, 'What did you not understand about my request?' " Meyers said.

Adelaide Meyers looking cool as heck.

He was on the show to celebrate the release of his new children’s book I'm Not Scared, You're Scared, about a rabbit who urges a bear to face his fears and embark on an adventure together.

“I wrote it out of pure ego of wanting to prove to my kids I’m just as good as the people who wrote the books I was reading to them,” Meyers said, smiling.

What a dad!