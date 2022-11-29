Shania Twain Explains Why She Was Finally Ready To Pose Nude, At 57

Country-pop singer Shania Twain made a name for herself over two decades ago when she took the country world (and then the pop world) by storm. Now, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman...” singer is ready to bare it all with her latest album — by posing nude.

Twain, 57, recently announced that she would be releasing a new album — Queen of Me — along with an accompanying tour. Queen of Me is all about Twain loving herself, which is also why she decided to pose nude in the mud for the album’s artwork.

The “Any Man Of Mine” singer explained to TalkShopLive that now that she is older, she is ready to do all the things she was too insecure to do when she was younger.

“I was a very insecure woman, girl ... I was one of those teenagers that would never wear a bikini at the beach, for example,” she recently told TalkShopLive. “So I’m saying, well, the heck with that. I didn’t do it when I was younger, so I’m going to do it now. I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin.”

Twain hasn’t released all of the photos from the album shoot just yet, however, she has posted some teaser photos on her Instagram. One photos shows Twain nude behind a horse and another where she wears only an opened button-down shirt.

Though the photos are practically flawless, with Twain really coming into her own as an almost 60-year-old woman, she admitted that she had to muster up a lot of courage to make the shoot happen.

“Trust me, this took courage because I am so not an exhibitionist. It was all about my own message to myself. Just saying, you know, it’s just time to feel comfortable in my own skin and share that with other people and just share those insecurities, shed that skin of insecurity,” she explained.

The country singer went on to explain that the aging process has been something that she decided to embrace her body and get comfortable in her own skin. She started with verbal affirmations to herself, however, she soon learned that saying these things wasn’t enough. So, she decided to do something to show just how much she was embracing her age.

“Repeating the message to myself was the beginning, just saying, ‘OK, I’m fine with the way I look, I’m fine aging, I’m fine and comfortable with myself.’ And this was the final step of saying, OK, I can’t just tell people that. I can’t just say it. I’ve got to live it,” she said.

After announcing her new album on Instagram, she wrote about how much this new album meant to her and how the songs speak to her self-empowerment.

“Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!” she wrote. “I’ll be Queen Of Me—you be Queen of YOU! 👑”

Queen of Me is out February 3.