Pregnancy is a lot of things — amazing, uncomfortable, beautiful, painful. But one of the crappiest parts of pregnancy for millions of women is acid reflux and heart burn, especially in the third trimester. Hormonal changes, paired with a growing baby pressing against your stomach, is a horrible recipe for extreme discomfort and sleepless nights, and there’s little you can do to completely eliminate symptoms until the baby comes.

Now Chrissy Teigen is sharing her own acid reflux pregnancy woes, as well as a solution her doctor gave her that has expecting parents googling as fast as they can. This week she shared a pregnancy update on Instagram Stories — which consisted of a nude bathroom selfie, her growing belly almost resting on her sink.

The most surprising aspect of the picture? A piece of black tape running over the top of her pregnant belly. She explained in the caption.

“Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!!???),” the 36-year-old star wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “And for being my main man for years! And for watching barbarian with me.”

Teigen is referring to Dr. Elliot Berlin, a prenatal chiropractor. And the tape seems to be kinesiology tape, which is often used by athletes and physical therapists to support injuries or prevent further injury. Baby brands like Frida offer this tapes especially for pregnant parents, to relieve “the round ligament, neck, shoulder and back pain that comes with carrying a human around for nine months.” Though the tape doesn’t mention relief of acid reflux issues.

The model, author, and internet personality announced that she is expecting her fourth child with partner and pop star John Legend back in August. The baby will join big siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. The couple lost a baby late in pregnancy, Jack, in September of 2020.

Last month, the always-candid Teigen opened up about her stomach issues during pregnancy, and it didn’t sound fun at all.

“I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach. i could do ANYTHING to it - street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots,” she explained on Instagram.

“And she was strong, my stomach. now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours.”

In another Instagram post, she said, “My esophagus feels like hot lava is brewing and I have no one to blame but myself and the entire frozen food section of instacart.”

Yep, relatable.

The baby is due “early next year,” according to Legend. Hopefully Chrissy can celebrate the birth with as many hot peppers and as much red sauce as she likes.