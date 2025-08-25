Snoop Dogg Bashes LGBTQ Representation In Kids' Movies

Snoop Dogg is facing controversy after making it clear that he doesn’t want his Disney films to spotlight same-sex relationships. The 53-year-old rapper was a guest on the It’s Giving podcast last week when he criticized LGBTQ representation in kids’ movies at length.

The The Voice coach described bringing his grandson to the movies to see 2022’s Lightyear and not knowing what to say when the little boy asked about a lesbian couple that appears briefly in the film.

He said, "They're like, 'She had a baby — with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'"

He said he thought, "'Oh sh*t, I didn't come in for this sh*t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.'"

He went on to say that the movie "f*cked me up. I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of sh*t that I don't have an answer for."

In Lightyear, which is a Pixar movie spinoff of the Toy Story series, Buzz Lightyear’s friend and co-officer is queer — and she’s seen marrying a woman and raising a child with her during a flashback. It’s the first prominent LGBTQ character to appear in a Disney film as well as the first same-sex kiss.

Snoop Dogg has seven grandchildren: Zion, Elleven, Cordoba, Kai, Sky, Chateau, and Symphony Sol. This is not the first time he’s been in hot water for anti-gay comments. In 2014, he quickly deleted a homophobic slur from his Instagram page. And in 2015, he called Caitlin Jenner, who is transgender, a “science project.”

At the same time, the rapper is invested in “Doggyland,” a YouTube channel for kids that teaches social-emotional skills through song. The channel has over a million followers — and when it was launched in 2022 Snoop said they intentionally included a diverse selection of dogs to represent all kids.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of our culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he said at the time.

While Snoop hasn’t responded to the criticism to his comments about LGBT representation, people are posting their thoughts on his latest Instagram post.

“You really scared of Pixar cartoons?” one commenter asked.

You can watch the full podcast here.