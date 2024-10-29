From making kids’ music to being a mascot for the U.S. during the 2024 Olympic Games, Snoop Dogg’s tenderness and vulnerability are truly the gift that keeps on giving.

It’s been a joy to watch this rapper and music label CEO literally called Death Row Records have this amazing heart of gold. Unsurprisingly, it seems to be that Snoop’s wife is the inspiration for some of his ventures.

During a recent episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Snoop talked about how he feels supported by his wife, Shante Broadus, and listed the reasons he considers Broadus to be his "best friend."

"One is that she always understood who I was and who I needed to become," he explained. "And then, on the second reason is, her just being my backbone, my foundation, my support, my reality, my other half of parenting, showing me how to be a better father and to be a better husband and a better grandfather."

After the clip of Snoop went viral, fans praised the rapper for his strong marriage and recognition of his wife.

“The more I know about Snoop, the more I love him,” one user wrote.

“this is how a man should talk about his partner,” another said.

Another said, “Snoop won the golden lottery. Having a good and strong loving woman is the ultimate richness in a man's life.”

Broadus and Snoop met while attending high school and went to prom together, according to an adorable throwback post shared by Broadus in July 2020.

“Even before he came out (as a musician), our friends and I were his fans," Broadus told W Magazine in Sept. 2021. "We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”

Snoop confirmed this when he talked about their early days as a couple, telling TODAY in 2023 that the reason his marriage has worked since high school is because they were both willing to work towards each other's goals.

"We were both young and we both were willing to sacrifice for each other," he said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in August 2023. "She knew what my dreams and goals was and at the same time, I knew what hers were."

"To have a family and to be who we are is what we both initially wanted to try to get to that goal and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because, you know, you've got so many different things pulling you away from marriage and people divorcing every other day," he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"But when you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up, and I feel like that was true love at first sight."

The couple share three kids together: Cordé, Cordell and Cori.