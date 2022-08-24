Snoop Dogg Has Launched A YouTube Music Channel To Teach Kids Social-Emotional Skills

It’s no secret that the internet (and especially YouTube) is completely oversaturated with content. From Cocomelon to Blippi to grown adults unboxing toys that seem to keep my kid mesmerized, there is no shortage of kid’s content. However, rapper Snoop Dogg wants you to make room for one more channel.

The entrepreneur and bestie of Martha Stewart recently launched a YouTube channel called Doggyland — Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes that aims to help kids learn social-emotional skills through rap, dance, and song.

According to CNN, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper partnered with Claude Brooks, an Emmy-nominated producer and singer/songwriter October London on the channel. The channel features animated dogs who sing, dance and rap to teach social, emotional, and cognitive skills aimed to teach toddlers age all the way up to 8 year olds. The rapper takes on kids songs like “Head Shoulders Knees & Toes” and “Wheels on the Bus” alongside hip-hop beats and colorful animation.

Snoop shared his motivation for the channel which hits a personal note. “As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.” said Snoop Dogg in a press release.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

According to the Doggyland website, the kids’ channel also intentionally included animated dogs of all different colors to show and promote inclusivity and diversity in a way kids can grasp.

The channel currently has four videos uploaded with plans to upload new ones every Tuesday. For any millennial parent who grew up listening to Snoop Dogg, it’s clear that this YouTube channel isn’t exactly bumping “Gin and Juice”, but it’ll do for our kids.