Michael Bublé Credits His Daughter For Earning Cool Points With Snoop Dogg

Crooner Michael Bublé shared one of the cutest stories ever told, revealing he credits his young daughter, Vida, for earning cool points with rapper Snoop Dogg.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Bublé, 49, revealed that Vida was the bond that helped him connect with fellow The Voice coach, Snoop, 52.

The “Home” singer recalled to Meyers: “When I went to go meet Snoop the first time, out of the blue [Vida] said, ‘Papi, are you going to sing with Snoop Dogg?’ I said, ‘Yeah, honey, how do you know Snoop Dogg?”

Without hesitation, Vida then prompted the home’s Alexa device to play “Affirmations” by Snoop Dogg, and she began to sing along to the words including, “My family loves me so much!”

The kindergartener then revealed that her teacher plays the rapper's Affirmations song from Snoop Dogg's Doggyland, an animated show starring Snoop Dogg as Bow Wizzle, every single morning.

After the song, Vida asked her dad if she could make Snoop a video.

“So I made a video, and when I met Snoop the first time, you know, like, I want to be cool ...I was like, I'm cool guy, you know?” he joked.

“And I said, ‘I got to show you. Like, my daughter,’ and I showed him, and he was so cute. It really, it really moved him. Like, he's a beautiful soul ... He's a beautiful soul. And he said to me, he goes, ‘Mike. Mike.’ He said, ‘You're telling me in Vancouver that those kindergarteners listen to Uncle Snoop every day?’”

“He said, ‘Oh, you know, I made that for my grandkids, and it was so important to reach in a positive way.’”

Bublé then shared a short clip of Vida on the set of The Voice, and Snoop meeting his biggest (littlest) fan. The two got to sing “Affirmations” together.

Bublé continued, “She loves him. Like, sometimes he'll call, and literally it's not to talk to me. He'll be like, it's like, ‘Uncle Snoop's calling to say hi to the kids.’”

I did not have Snoop Dogg, the owner of Death Row Records, being the most wholesome man alive on my 2024 Bingo card, but here we are!