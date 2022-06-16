Watch Out NBA, Steph Curry's Son Can Dribble 2 Balls At Once

Looks like basketball stardom runs in the family! Steph Curry’s 3-year-old son, Canon Curry, is showing off his impressive ball handling skills in a video shot by his mom, Ayesha Curry. In the video shared on Instagram, Canon has his eyes on the ball, as he dribbles two basketballs simultaneously on his own.

“Canon Jack out here stuntin’ like his daddy,” Ayesha captioned the post. One commenter noted, “My kids can’t drink from a cup without spilling.”

I guess we can’t all be blessed with bionic motor skills.

However, it comes as no surprise that little Cannon has got the “it” factor because he’s been following in the footsteps of his dad for quite some time.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Curry shared the sweet story of Canon and his natural interest in basketball, saying, “My family knows, we have great boundaries. I appreciate the support and encouragement and all that, and there’s a lot of that over the course of my career, especially these last two and a half months. But they know not to really go into the mechanics, the X’s and O’s and whatnot.”

“Only if I’m shooting in Canon’s room. He’s got a hoop on his wall, and he’s been testing his range a little bit. And I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won’t listen. And he’ll tell me ‘No this is how I’m doing it.’ We got to work on those boundaries at home for sure,” the NBA star added.

Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, is currently competing in the NBA Finals. The Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics tonight for Game 6. If the Warriors win, it will be Curry’s fourth NBA Championship in eight years.

But basketball isn’t just dad’s career, it’s a family affair.