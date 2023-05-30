The series finale of beloved HBO series Succession aired this past Sunday, and the messy, complicated, and tumultuous world of the Roy family came to a conclusion. While some may have been totally blindsided by how things shook out, a baby naming website totally nailed how Succession ends because the show’s creators were (maybe) so intentional with the names of each character.

Yes, it seems that the conclusion of this whole epic journey regarding the fate of the Roy’s family company, Waystar Royco, was (probably) already in the works in Season 1.

Warning: Spoilers ahead regarding the series finale of Succession!

Sophie Kihm, the editor-in-chief of Nameberry , uploaded the now-viral video four days before the actual series finale aired. In it, she explained the names of some of the most prominent characters in the series and how that might tie into the show’s conclusion.

Kihm started with Siobhan Roy, the head strong only daughter of the Roy family. Her family often refers to her by the nickname “Shiv,” which can also mean “to knife.”

This name turned out to be pretty spot on considering how Shiv’s final action to switch her vote to sell their family’s business last minute emotionally destroyed her older bother, Kendall.

Sophie moved on to the scheming underdog Tom Wambsgans — son-in-law of the recently departed patriarch Logan Roy. She noted that the last name is strikingly unusual.

According to Kihm, the last name Wambsgans comes from the German name comprised of Wambs (from wamba, which means big paunch) and gans (goose). She then dives into the history of the name, pointing out that Tom shared the label with a real-life baseball player named Bill Wambsganss.

In the 1920s, Wambsganss played for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Athletics, but he became famous for one particular move in 1920: He pulled off what’s known as an “unassisted triple play,” where a defensive player makes all three outs by himself in one continuous play, without assistance from their teammates.

The New York Times explained, “The play gave Wambsganss a level of notoriety that eclipsed anything else about his career, or even his life despite his having gone on to manage in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.”

“It’s no coincidence that Tom shares a surname with Bill Wambsganss, so you have to wonder if Tom will complete an unassisted triple play and take out all three of the Roy siblings to become the leader of Waystar Royco finale,” Sophie said.

Someone get this girl a lotto ticket because her prophecy of what would go down for the Roy family was scarily accurate.

"The theory was interesting and definitely compelling, but I was not totally convinced it would come to pass. I was just as surprised as everyone else when Tom became CEO in those last few minutes of the show," Kihm told TODAY.com.

She said that the inspiration for the finale predictions actually arose while doing research into what she thought Shiv and Tom would name their unborn child. (Clancy, Alistair and Roy all made the list.)

“That got me thinking more about the character names, specifically Shiv and Tom’s. I was already aware of the dual meaning of Shiv (knife) and Roy (king), but I had never encountered the name Wambsgans before,” she said.

Kihm watched the finale in real time, just like the rest of us, and was glued to her TV, wondering how the show would end and what wild plot twists would shock fans. She explained that she still couldn’t believe that her prediction had come true after the episode concluded.

“I had a stake in the finale, which made it all the more exciting to watch. After every twist I wondered if that was it, or if another surprise was in store. Even at the very end. I didn’t truly believe Tom became CEO till the credits rolled," she says.