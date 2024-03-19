This Fun (& Messy) New Series Is Giving ‘90s-Kid Game Show Vibes

There’s no point even arguing the fact: Millennials grew up with the best game shows. Don’t you ever get nostalgic just thinking about fighting with your siblings over which Legends of the Hidden Temple team you’d be on (Blue Barracudas for life!), or how you used to dream of the day you’d see your dad get slimed on Double Dare? It’s enough to give you FOMO on behalf of your kids. Fortunately, that’s about to change. On Friday, March 22, Amazon Kids+ launches Surprise & Seek, the streamer’s “ooiest, gooiest” original series — and Scary Mommy has the exclusive new trailer debut for you.

What better way to celebrate the official return of spring than with a family-friendly series centered on adventure and play? The first unscripted series for Amazon Kids+, Surprise & Seek levels up the classic game of hide-and-seek by amping up the setting with unexpected elements like roaring dinosaurs, supersized candy, swirling snowstorms, and more.

In the live-action series from INE Entertainment, 10 awesome friends try to anticipate the unexpected: Annie Koops (@annalisekoops), Ava Foley (@avafoley), Brody Schaffer (@bossbabybrody), Cayden Jacques (@mrcayden), Chacha Shen (@chachashen1), Hannah Reynolds, Jax Decker Effs (@jaxdecker_effs), Jonathan Le (@itsjonathanle), Neo Mendoza (@neo_mendoza_1) and Zoey McCrary (@zoeyzanai). Oh yeah, they’ll have to avoid the outrageous booby traps hidden everywhere while trying to stay hidden!

It’s giving the gloriously silly and messy game shows of our youth, friends. There’s even slime. See for yourself in the brand-new trailer:

“Surprise & Seek is a game show that captivates kids’ imaginations, and inspires them to seek out creative play,” says Aaron Berman, head of Original Series at Amazon Kids+. “We’re delighted to add this spirited series to our kid-centric slate.”

Although the series was created with kids ages 3-10 in mind, don’t let that deter you from enjoying it just as much as your little one. Its themes of creativity, curiosity, friendship, and problem-solving are ageless.

Six episodes of Surprise & Seek will be available when the series officially premieres via Amazon Kids+, with another seven episodes to follow later this year.

The show joins two more highly anticipated debuts on the digital content service — Angry Birds: Mystery Island and Dino Dex, both of which will be available to stream later this year on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video.

So, how exactly do you watch all of these exciting new series? You can access Amazon Kids+ across compatible Amazon, iOS, and Android devices. The only content service designed just for kids, it also offers ad-free apps, videos, games, books, podcasts, music, and kid-specific Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, and Marvel. And, yep, all come with parental controls.

Don’t miss Surprise & Seek when it drops this Friday, March 22, on Amazon Kids+.