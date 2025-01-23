Anyone in the mood for a little comfort TV? I mean, aren’t we all at this point? Well, grab a cozy blanket, invite your besties over, and pour some margaritas — Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is on the way, with stars of the heartwarming Netflix series calling it the “best season yet.” Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some turmoil in store for everyone’s favorite fictional trio. If the just-released trailer is any indication, lifelong best friends Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), Helen (Heather Headley), and Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) will face a few serious trials when we all return to Serenity, South Carolina, on Feb. 6.

Although the holidays have passed for the rest of us, we’ll see the three women — and their loved ones — celebrate the festive season that stretches from Halloween through Christmas. And, hey, drama does seem to be just as much a part of holiday tradition as anything else! But it isn’t just your garden-variety holiday-gathering theatrics that affect the residents of Serenity. In addition to those emotional storms, they’ll apparently be facing actual natural disasters.

Take a peek at the trailer to see for yourself:

What happened in Season 3?

If you’re anything like me, you probably only have a vague recollection of what happened when we last saw the Magnolias back in 2023. So, let’s do a quick recap.

While there was plenty of discord to go around last season, arguably the biggest upset for fans was a major falling-out between the best friends. When Helen felt as though Maddie and Dana Sue weren’t supportive of her relationship with her ex-turned-fiance Ryan (Michael Shenefelt), she shut them out. Her relationship with Ryan ultimately didn’t last, but it managed to strain her friendship with her besties and with Erik (Dion Johnstone), whom she’d been dating before Ryan came back to town. Fortunately, the women patch things up — and things aren’t looking too shabby for a reconciliation between Helen and Erik, either.

Maddie’s romantic life had its ups and downs, too. Her relationship with Coach Cal (Justin Bruening) turned rocky in Season 2 when he got into a fight defending Maddie and ended up getting arrested. They decided then to slow things down and really enjoy an actual courtship phase, ultimately strengthening their relationship over the course of Season 3. Judging by the Season 4 trailer, however, the couple could still have quite a few bumps in the road.

The season ended on a high for Dana Sue, who renewed her vows with Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) in a truly touching ceremony made possible by the love and support of the entire town. Granted, they had to pay off Ronnie’s awful sister Kathy (Wynn Everett) so that she’d leave them alone — but she did. The meddler flees town with none other than Maddie’s ex-husband, Bill (Chris Klein).

Who’s returning for Season 4?

It looks as though all of the cast we’ve come to know and love will be back: Swisher, Elliott, Headley, Bruening, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Chris Medline. It’s unclear whether Klein will slink his way back into Serenity in Season 4 or if he will stay gone with Ronnie’s meddling sister, Kathy.

One exciting new addition? Jodie Benson, aka the iconic OG voice of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, is joining the ensemble cast as Cal’s mom, Iris Maddox. This is especially fun when you consider Swisher played Ariel on the ABC fairytale drama Once Upon a Time.

What is Season 4 about?

The season’s official synopsis reads: “Come spend the holidays in Serenity, as Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and — as always — weekly margaritas.”

When is the Sweet Magnolias Season 4 release date?

You’ll need to have a pitcher of something strong ready to go on Thursday, Feb. 6, when 10 new episodes of Sweet Magnolias hit Netflix.