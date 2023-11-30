Are You Ready For It?

80 Taylor Swift Captions To Bejewel Your ‘Gram

It's been a long time coming.

Taylor Swift performs in concert.
Marcelo Endelli/TAS23j/Getty Images

Swifties unite! There's no denying the power and presence of Taylor Swift. From her self-titled debut album to her Grammy-winning albums Fearless, 1989, and Folklore to her latest Midnights, Swift's lyrics remain catchy, captivating, and oh-so-clutch (as the kids might say). It's safe to say Swift has a song and a quote that sums up pretty much every occasion in life, from breakups to love stories to friendships to getting some old-fashioned revenge.

So, what better way to showcase your life and Swiftie status than by adding a Taylor Swift caption to your latest Instagram post? If you're stuck on finding the perfect lyric to your memory (because, let's be honest, there are a million flawless quotes to choose from), we've got you covered with our chosen Taylor Swift captions.

Whether you're lucky enough to score a ticket to her international leg of the Eras Tour or watch Taylor Swift: the Era Tour concert film for the millionth time, here's a list of 'gram worthy Taylor Swift captions. Are you ready for it?

  1. I'm dancin' on my own; I make the moves up as I go.
  2. Baby, we're the new romantics.
  3. Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned.
  4. I can make the bad guys good for a weekend.
  5. It's nice to have a friend.
  6. I'm so in love that I might stop breathing.
  7. I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings.
  8. So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment, and taste it.
  9. Ladies always rise above.
  10. Long story short, I survived.
  11. Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor, you and me forevermore.
  12. They tell you while you're young, 'Girls, go out and have your fun', then they hunt and slay the ones who actually do it.
  13. How evergreen, our group of friends.
  14. We were like the mall before the internet, it was the one place to be.
  15. Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool.
  16. Rosé flowing with your chosen family.
  17. I want you for worse or for better; I would wait forever and ever.
  18. He's so tall and handsome as hell, he's so bad, but he does it so well.
  19. You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye.
  20. Take me out and take me home.
  21. You come around, and the armor falls.
  22. I made you my world, have you heard?
  23. It's a love story; baby, just say yes.
  24. You drew stars around my scars.
  25. We never go out of style.
  26. With you, I'd dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless.
  27. I'm captivated by you, baby, like a fireworks show.
  28. At every table, I'll save you a seat.
  29. Today was a fairytale.
  30. Forever is the sweetest con.
  31. I'm fine with spite and my tears and my beers and my candles.
  32. Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.
  33. Uh oh, I'm falling in love.
  34. Sleep in half the day just for old times' sake.
  35. You still do it for me, baby.
  36. I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this.
  37. And my waves meet your shore, ever and evermore.
  38. You belong with me.
  39. This life is sweeter than fiction.
  40. Just wanna stay in that lavender haze.
  41. Darling, I fancy you.
  42. We never painted by the numbers, baby. But we were making it count.
  43. Heartbreak is the national anthem; we sing it proudly.
  44. And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite.
  45. Love you to the Moon and to Saturn.
  46. You showed me colors you know I can't see with anyone else.
  47. And isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?
  48. I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.
  49. I wanna be your end game.
  50. I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.
  51. Heartbreak is the national anthem; we sing it proudly.
  52. I was making my own name.
  53. Baby, let the games begin.
  54. 'Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream.
  55. I bet you think about me.
  56. Lately, I've been dressin' for revenge.
  57. It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference.
  58. You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye.
  59. Say you'll remember me, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe.
  60. Voted most likely to run away with you.
  61. All's well that ends well to end up with you.
  62. Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.
  63. Don't get sad, get even.
  64. Put on your records and regret me.
  65. Devils roll the dice; angels roll their eyes.
  66. You've got a smile that could light up this whole town.
  67. I dreamt of you all summer long.
  68. There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen.
  69. How'd we end up on the floor anyway?
  70. It's me, hi. I'm the problem; it's me.
  71. Heartbreak is the national anthem. We sing it proudly.
  72. Flying in a dream, stars by the pocketful.
  73. This scene feels like what I once saw on a screen.
  74. Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.
  75. Devils roll the dice; angels roll their eyes.
  76. Nothin' lasts forever, but this is gettin' good now.
  77. Wind in my hair, I was there.
  78. Meet me in the afterglow.
  79. Long story short, I survived @ticketmaster.
  80. Enchanted to meet you, @taylorswift.