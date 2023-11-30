80 Taylor Swift Captions To Bejewel Your ‘Gram
It's been a long time coming.
Swifties unite! There's no denying the power and presence of Taylor Swift. From her self-titled debut album to her Grammy-winning albums Fearless, 1989, and Folklore to her latest Midnights, Swift's lyrics remain catchy, captivating, and oh-so-clutch (as the kids might say). It's safe to say Swift has a song and a quote that sums up pretty much every occasion in life, from breakups to love stories to friendships to getting some old-fashioned revenge.
So, what better way to showcase your life and Swiftie status than by adding a Taylor Swift caption to your latest Instagram post? If you're stuck on finding the perfect lyric to your memory (because, let's be honest, there are a million flawless quotes to choose from), we've got you covered with our chosen Taylor Swift captions.
Whether you're lucky enough to score a ticket to her international leg of the Eras Tour or watch Taylor Swift: the Era Tour concert film for the millionth time, here's a list of 'gram worthy Taylor Swift captions. Are you ready for it?
- I'm dancin' on my own; I make the moves up as I go.
- Baby, we're the new romantics.
- Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned.
- I can make the bad guys good for a weekend.
- It's nice to have a friend.
- I'm so in love that I might stop breathing.
- I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings.
- So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment, and taste it.
- Ladies always rise above.
- Long story short, I survived.
- Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor, you and me forevermore.
- They tell you while you're young, 'Girls, go out and have your fun', then they hunt and slay the ones who actually do it.
- How evergreen, our group of friends.
- We were like the mall before the internet, it was the one place to be.
- Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool.
- Rosé flowing with your chosen family.
- I want you for worse or for better; I would wait forever and ever.
- He's so tall and handsome as hell, he's so bad, but he does it so well.
- You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye.
- Take me out and take me home.
- You come around, and the armor falls.
- I made you my world, have you heard?
- It's a love story; baby, just say yes.
- You drew stars around my scars.
- We never go out of style.
- With you, I'd dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless.
- I'm captivated by you, baby, like a fireworks show.
- At every table, I'll save you a seat.
- Today was a fairytale.
- Forever is the sweetest con.
- I'm fine with spite and my tears and my beers and my candles.
- Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.
- Uh oh, I'm falling in love.
- Sleep in half the day just for old times' sake.
- You still do it for me, baby.
- I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this.
- And my waves meet your shore, ever and evermore.
- You belong with me.
- This life is sweeter than fiction.
- Just wanna stay in that lavender haze.
- Darling, I fancy you.
- We never painted by the numbers, baby. But we were making it count.
- And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite.
- Love you to the Moon and to Saturn.
- You showed me colors you know I can't see with anyone else.
- And isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?
- I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.
- I wanna be your end game.
- I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.
- I was making my own name.
- Baby, let the games begin.
- 'Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream.
- I bet you think about me.
- Lately, I've been dressin' for revenge.
- It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference.
- Say you'll remember me, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe.
- Voted most likely to run away with you.
- All's well that ends well to end up with you.
- Don't get sad, get even.
- Put on your records and regret me.
- Devils roll the dice; angels roll their eyes.
- You've got a smile that could light up this whole town.
- I dreamt of you all summer long.
- There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen.
- How'd we end up on the floor anyway?
- It's me, hi. I'm the problem; it's me.
- Flying in a dream, stars by the pocketful.
- This scene feels like what I once saw on a screen.
- Nothin' lasts forever, but this is gettin' good now.
- Wind in my hair, I was there.
- Meet me in the afterglow.
- Long story short, I survived @ticketmaster.
- Enchanted to meet you, @taylorswift.