80 Taylor Swift Captions To Bejewel Your ‘Gram

Swifties unite! There's no denying the power and presence of Taylor Swift. From her self-titled debut album to her Grammy-winning albums Fearless, 1989, and Folklore to her latest Midnights, Swift's lyrics remain catchy, captivating, and oh-so-clutch (as the kids might say). It's safe to say Swift has a song and a quote that sums up pretty much every occasion in life, from breakups to love stories to friendships to getting some old-fashioned revenge.

So, what better way to showcase your life and Swiftie status than by adding a Taylor Swift caption to your latest Instagram post? If you're stuck on finding the perfect lyric to your memory (because, let's be honest, there are a million flawless quotes to choose from), we've got you covered with our chosen Taylor Swift captions.

Whether you're lucky enough to score a ticket to her international leg of the Eras Tour or watch Taylor Swift: the Era Tour concert film for the millionth time, here's a list of 'gram worthy Taylor Swift captions. Are you ready for it?