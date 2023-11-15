All Hands On Deck: There's A Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Coming

Let’s say you’ve exhausted all things Taylor Swift at this point. You’ve see The Eras Tour (at least on the silver screen), you’ve bought the merch, you’ve watched the documentary, and of course you have all the records. You’ve even learned your multiplication tables the Taylor way.

What’s possibly left that’s legal?

How about four days at sea with some of the the biggest Swifties in the world?

It will be possible in October 2024, according to Royal Caribbean and Marvelous Mouse Travels, who are organizing a huge Swift-themed cruise on the Allure of the Sea directly following Taylor’s final concert date in Miami.

Here are all the deets announced so far: The four-night trip will set sail from Miami on October 21, 2024, the day after her three-night run concludes its Miami shows. During the trip, the boat will stop at Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean’s private island, and Nassau, Bahamas, before returning to port.

While the cruise is not associated officially with Taylor Sift, and while Tay won’t be aboard (she’ll be off to her next string of shows in New Orleans) it sounds like her spirit will be.

"Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer," the website reads.

More specifically, they are planning on having themed cocktail parties, lots of bracelet swapping, Taylor karaoke, Taylor Trivia and outfit themes. And dance parties.

Kids are encouraged to join the fun, too.

Tickets aboard cost between around $1,500 for a two-person room to around $2,000 for more accommodations.

And in case this somehow sounds like way too much Taylor Swift stuff, rest assured that you also get to enjoy all of the regular benefits of a luxury cruise, which in this case includes zip lines, 10 decks of activities, pools, beaches, dining, bars, and more. Okay, you twisted my arm.