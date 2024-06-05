Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga As Both Artists Confront Pregnancy Rumors

Lady Gaga has faced pregnancy rumors since she attended her sister’s wedding this past weekend. The “A Star Is Born” singer wore a form-fitting black dress to the rehearsal dinner, which some said displayed a bump, and then wore a free-flowing dress that hid her stomach as bridesmaid on her sister’s big day.

In response, Gaga captioned her TikTok video with “Not pregnant — Just down bad cryin’ at the gym.”

The caption references Taylor Swift’s newest hit, “Down Bad,” off of her April album, The Tortured Poets Department.

With that, Taylor Swift came out and defended Lady Gaga — and remind everyone that it’s never appropriate to talk about a women’s body or postulate about a woman’s pregnancy.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Swift wrote in response to Gaga’s most recent TikTok post, which denied the rumors. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

In a way, Swift’s response to the video was also her speaking for herself. In recent weeks, the “Fortnight” singer has faced similar pregnancy rumors as her relationship with football star Travis Kelce smolders, with speculators posting pictures of her stomach not being perfectly flat every second of every day.

Gaga has been dating beau and entrepreneur Michael Polansky since 2020 and has been seen with a pretty giant diamond ring on her left hand recently.

This is not the first time that the two singers have shown support for each other. After Swift’s documentary came out in 2020, Gaga shared that it was brave of Taylor to discuss her eating disorder. And before that, she’s shared that Taylor is “Lovely, beautiful, and a great songwriter.”

Of course, fans had lots to say about Taylor’s comment on Gaga’s post. But most people are begging for a collaboration. Let’s do it, please!