Teacher On Leave After Middle School Boys Tracked His Creepy Behavior Via Database

A group of Rhode Island middle school boys thought that one of their teachers was a “creep,” so they started keeping track of inappropriate behavior between their male teacher and girl classmates via on online database. That teacher was placed on administrative in April leave after allegedly stalking a pre-teen girl while he was her coach.

According to The Boston Globe, eight Davisville Middle School boys in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, started the log, which the students dubbed the “pedo database,” of creepy behavior from their teacher in sixth grade. The teacher allegedly gave some of his girl students pet names, like “sweetheart” and “sunshine” and would ask them to dance with him. Conversely, he would sometimes treat the boys with contempt or cruelty.

The unnamed teacher had also been at the school for over 30 years as an educator and coach, and warned students that he has survived plenty of parental complaints in the past and he was still there.

At first the boys tried to tell their parents, but that didn’t lead to any action.

“Sometimes they’d laugh. Sometimes they just kind of just sit there awkwardly,” one boy told the Globe. “Even the ones that said he was ‘creepy’ laughed, because they were obviously not trying to tick him off or anything. So they’re just fake laughing, awkwardly laughing.”

With no where else to turn, at the beginning of January 2021, the boys created a Discord to start tracking their teachers’ creepy interactions. And, with classes on Zoom, the boys were able to record soundbites backing their claim.

“I felt bad for [the girls] because sometimes it just seems like it was a humiliating thing,” the boy told the Globe. “He’d play a song and he’d make one of them get up and dance.”

The “database” is now playing a key role in an ongoing investigation. The teacher in question allegedly had “coaching sessions” in his basement and he would “fixate on a select few girls.” It wasn’t until the girl’s family threatened to get a restraining order that people started taking the accusations seriously.

“I don’t think there was a single adult who would ever — like their parents, my mom, like anybody in the school — who had ever really taken the whole thing seriously before,” one of the boys told the Globe.

While it is impressive to see a group of pre-pubescent boys standing up for their girl classmates, it is heartbreaking that no adults took the boys seriously in the first place.