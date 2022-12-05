Has your kid watched The Boss Baby so much that you can recite every word? Were you low-key just as excited as they were about the subsequent 2021 sequel? Same. There’s just something about the Templeton family — and the idea of a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying, all-business baby — that’s practically impossible not to love. Fortunately, thanks to DreamWorks Animation’s hit series The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, there’s plenty of Templeton family fun to enjoy. And come Dec. 6, that includes a festive viewing treat for fans (of all ages) with the arrival of the special The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus.

Yep, for the first time in the franchise’s history, Boss Baby is getting into the holiday spirit. Well, the franchise is, at least. For our tough-talking, pint-sized antihero, the holiday spirit is a little harder to come by. In fact, he just doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. Tim Templeton, on the other hand, is pumped about his brother’s first Christmas with the family… and determined to get him on the same page. He decides the best way to do that is to take Boss Baby to a mall to meet Santa. But things take an interesting turn when, after being mistaken for an elf, Boss Baby gets magically transported to — you guessed it — the North Pole.

When Boss Baby demands that Santa returns him home immediately, he’s not thrilled to hear he’ll have to stick around until ol’ “Big Beard” can drop him off while delivering presents. It’s at this point that Boss Baby’s real holiday adventure begins, and Scary Mommy has an exclusive clip of the moment to share with you. Bonus? The always hilarious George Lopez voices Santa Claus:

To see how Boss Baby handles this unexpected layover, you’ll want to watch the whole shebang. However, the full trailer does reveal some unsurprising behavior from the younger Templeton bro — the tiny tycoon decides to take over the North Pole and streamline their traditional toy-making process. Will it be well-received? Will he actually, per Santa’s request, “learn a thing or two about the Christmas spirit”? In true Boss Baby fashion, it’s going to be a wild journey.

The 44-minute-long special premieres on Netflix on Dec. 6, giving you and the fam a great excuse to pile onto the sofa and watch together. It may even help flip anyone in your house who’s been feeling very Boss Baby-esque (read: stubborn) about getting into the holiday spirit.