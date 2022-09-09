In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, there are many questions about the future of royalty in England and how the Queen’s 70 years on the throne will be seen by history.

But many other people were also concerned about something a bit more frivolous: what is the fate of The Crown, Netflix’s wildly popular Emmy-award-winning show about the life of Elizabeth?

Writer and creator Peter Morgan has an answer for fans: Since the sixth season is currently filming, the cast and crew will pause for an unknown length of time out of respect for the Queen and her passing.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” he wrote in an email to Deadline. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The show has been prepared for such an eventuality, considering the monarch was in her 90s through much of the show’s production.

Stephen Daldry, an early director of the series, commented on what would happen if Elizabeth died in 2016.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset,” he said.

Morgan stated that he wouldn’t be saying more about the Queen’s death and it’s unclear when filming will resume.

Season 5 of The Crown, which will take place during the Queen’s reign in the early 90s, is set to premiere on Netflix in November, featuring a new cast that reflects the passage of time since Season 4, which took place in the 70s. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth. In the past seasons of the series, she has been portrayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

The Crown has been nominated for 63 Emmy Awards and won 21. It’s twice won Golden Globes for Best Drama. It has a viewership of 73 million households and is the sixth most-watched show on Netflix headed in to its new season.