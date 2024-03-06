Anne Hathaway Falls For A Famous Pop Star In Steamy Trailer For ‘The Idea Of You’

The official first look at The Idea Of You is here! The film, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, is based on a book by the same name by author Robinne Lee.

The novel, which follows the unlikely love story of two people from different worlds, is said to be partially inspired by pop singer and former One Direction member, Harry Styles.

Directed by Michael Showalter with a script by Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, The Idea of You features Solène (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who takes another chance on love after an unlikely meet-cute at Coachella with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, AKA the One Direction of the fictional world.

Why is a 40-year-old single mom hanging out at Coachella, you might ask? Well, she’s taking her daughter to the show, of course, and then just so happens to fall in love and have lots of hot sex with a famous musician.

Putting the release date on the calendar.

While sparks immediately fly between the two unlikely lovers, Solène is hesitant to get involved with someone so young and so famous.

“What about what people will say,” Solène asks Hayes in the trailer.

“I don’t care what they’ll say,” he tells her.

She ultimately takes the leap (because DUH!), but when their relationship gets exposed in the tabloids, things get messy. Solène must look at her life and decide what she’s willing to risk for love.

Aside from Hathaway and Galitzine, the movie also stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony and Dakota Adan.

Author Robinne Lee was first inspired to write the smash debut novel The Idea of You in 2017 after she "was up late surfing music videos on YouTube" and "came across the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to ... It was like art ... [And] he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted."

"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," Lee previously told Vogue. "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

As we know, Styles dated actor Olivia Wilde after they met during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling in 2021. At the time, Styles was 27. Wilde was 36.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed UK, Galitzine admitted that, yes, there were parts of his character inspired by Styles, but he was sure that there would not be a “shoddy impersonation” of Styles.

“We tried to create a character that felt, you know, a kin to Harry in a sense that he’s a younger man dating older women. It was important to create someone who felt new and original and not a shoddy impersonation of this person,” he said.

The Idea of You is set for a streaming release on Prime Video on May 2.