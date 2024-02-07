No one, it seems, really expected the 2023 Netflix series The Night Agent to blow up. But within a week, the series had become the subject of countless water cooler conversations and landed on Netflix’s Top 10. Before long, it joined the ranks of heavy hitters like Stranger Things and Bridgerton as one of the streamer’s most-watched series, where it still holds its own at No. 6 on the list with over 800 million views.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for Netflix to announce that the addictive 10-part series would be getting a second season. “We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans,” creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan said at the time of the renewal.

But when will The Night Agent Season 2 be available for our streaming pleasure? Thanks to Tudum, we finally have more details about the spy thriller’s next installment. But first, a quick recap…

What is The Night Agent about?

The series centers on low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who works in the basement of the White House manning a top-secret emergency phone that never rings — until the night it actually does. Answering the call that fateful night plunges Peter into a conspiracy that ultimately leads to the upper echelons of the U.S. government.

To save the nation, Peter must ferret out the traitor while simultaneously protecting former tech CEO Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from the conspirators.

When will The Night Agent Season 2 hit Netflix?

Tulum announced in February 2024 that The Night Agent’s second 10-episode season has officially started production. In an Instagram post, Basso can be seen on set and flying in a helicopter in what appears to be a clip from a scene.

As far as an official release date goes, we’re not that lucky yet. Silver lining? Back in March 2023, Buchanan shared a video on Instagram teasing a 2024 return. So, while we don’t have an exact timeline, at least we know Season 2 will drop sometime this year.

Who’s new to the cast this season?

Alongside returning stars Basso and Buchanan will be a slew of new series regulars, including Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, and Berto Colon.

Warren, best known for her role in The Leftovers, will play veteran night agent Catherine. In addition to leading the investigative program, she’ll be in charge of overseeing the new recruits’ training. Mandi will join as low-level aide Noor, Herthum as an international businessman by the name of Jacob Monroe, and Colon as veteran Marine-slash-mercenary Solomon.

Joining in recurring roles will be Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears. Snow steps into the role of Alice, Peter’s mentor and partner for his first official assignment with the newly minted Night Action program. Sears will play an intelligence officer named Warren who comes under scrutiny.

What will The Night Agent Season 2 be about?

By the end of Season 1, life looked considerably different for Peter than it did at the start. With his reputation restored, he’s now a night agent in the “off the books” Night Action program tasked with investigating cases traditional intelligence agencies can’t crack. The romance between Peter and Rose seems solid, as she walks him across the tarmac so he can jet off for his first mission.

But will his high-stakes, highly classified new gig get in the way of their relationship?

“That’s one of the big questions we’d love to answer in Season 2. What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas,” reveals Ryan.

Distance will undoubtedly factor into the second season in a big way. Although Season 1 took place in Washington D.C., Season 2 will film some in D.C. and Thailand — presumably where Peter jets off to on his first assignment — but take place primarily in New York City.

Then there’s the matter of Season 1’s villains: disgraced presidential chief of staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau) and mogul Gordon Wick (Ben Cotton). Although Farr suffered a gunshot wound in the finale, she survived. Will she pay for her part in the conspiracy plot?

“Due to [Peter’s] belief in due process, he’s not going to be bummed she’s alive,” Basso told Tudum. “But if Farr eludes justice, he’ll be a little more wary of [President] Travers. To be a traitor and not receive justice is not OK with Peter.”

And on that note, what about Wick? He seemed to slink away without any consequences for his role in the assassination attempt.

“We liked the idea that this wasn’t so clean; that there is one person who, because of his resources and everything, is able to slink away,” teased Ryan. “Maybe we’ll deal with him again in some way.”

Sounds like Season 2 is stacking up to be every bit as intriguing as the first.