February's kind of a weird month, right? While January feels like it takes roughly 100 years, the month that follows flies by in the blink of an eye. It's short. And cold. Fine, if we're really being honest, we could do without February. But since we can't, we have to make the best of it — and, fortunately, Netflix is here to help with a slate of new kids' shows and movies coming to the streamer this month. Cue spending the next 28 days in a cuddle puddle on the couch, binge-watching all the things!

There's a little something to make everyone in the house happy, thanks to highly anticipated titles like Orion and the Dark (written by Charlie Kaufman, who also penned the classic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and Dee & Friendz in Oz, a fantastical journey to — you guessed it — Oz, courtesy of the award-winning creator of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

And since Valentine's Day is one of February's few redeeming qualities, you can embrace it with the Friends and Warm Fuzzies collection, full of heartwarming movies and shows that celebrate love in all its forms.

Keep reading for the entire lineup of fresh picks coming to Netflix this month.

What's New on Netflix in February? The Highlight Reel

Orion and the Dark — Feb. 2

If you want to watch a movie with your kids that's just as beautiful in message as it is visually, shuffle this Charlie Kaufman film to the top of your queue. An adaption of Emma Yarlett's children's book of the same name, it tells the story of an anxious kid named Orion who is scared of just about everything... but especially the dark. So, when the personification of his greatest fear comes calling, he must work through his anxiety to experience an otherworldly adventure.

Luz — Feb. 7

Netflix's first kids' and family series produced in Brazil, Luz follows a little girl raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy. Alongside her firefly companion, adventurous Luz sets in search of answers about her true origins.

Crossroads — Feb. 15

Disclaimer: This 2002 film is rated PG-13, so you should only watch it with your teens. But if you've been dying to introduce your kids to the brilliance that is Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, and Taryn Manning as small-town ex-best-friends who find themselves on a road trip together, well, now's your time. The fashion alone (RIP low-rise jeans) is worth the rewatch.

Avatar The Last Airbender — Feb. 22

One of the most exciting live-action remakes of the last few years, this series reimagines the beloved Nickelodeon animated show about a young Avatar named Aang and his quest to master the four elements. Oh, and save the world. Nbd.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — Feb. 24

If you missed this adorable A24 film when it hit theaters in 2021, add it to your must-watch list for February right now. Based on the wildly popular 2010 series of shorts by the same name, the movie sees Jenny Slate (who also co-created the character with Fleischer Camp) reprise her role as an anthropomorphic snail. In this big-screen sequel, Marcel — who lives with his grandmother, Connie, after the rest of their family mysteriously disappears — gets interviewed by a cash-strapped documentary maker living in the same Airbnb as everyone's favorite fictionalized mollusk.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in January

How to Train Your Dragon 2 — Feb. 1

Mary and the Witch's Flower — Feb. 1

Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theater — Feb. 1

Tom and Jerry (series) — Feb. 1

Young Sheldon: Season 6 — Feb. 1

Dee & Friends in Oz — Feb. 5

Dee & Friends in Oz: Chapter 2 — Feb. 5

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken — Feb. 20

Blippi Wonders: Season 3 — Feb. 26

Pororo - The Little Penguin: Season 8 — Feb. 29

Here's to making the most of February with these fun, family-friendly titles.