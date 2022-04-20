“Wobble” should be the new This Is Us theme song because the cast sure knows how to break it down to the viral dance song.

In a video posted to multiple cast members’ social media pages, the show’s stars — including Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi-Watson, Jon Huertas, Griffin Dunne and Kaitlin Thompson, as well as guest stars Chris Geere, Jennifer Morrison, Alexandra Breckenridge, Katie Lowes and Adam Korson — dance to “Wobble” while on a break shooting scenes for Kate Pearson’s (Metz) Season 6 wedding.

Only Justin Hartley can be seen sitting it out as his co-stars joyfully boogie down behind him. (Spoiler: Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack is absent, for good reason.)

Of course, “Wobble” is a wedding playlist staple, so the Pearson clan would obviously take on the challenge at one of their own’s nuptials.

“Yes, Rebecca wobbles… 👵🏻💃🏻,” Moore, who plays the Pearson family matriarch, wrote on Instagram. “Listen- you can’t take the Pearsons anywhere. You know we love a group dance. #thisisus#wobble#weddingseason.”

The This Is Us cast knows how to wobble, baby!

“You didn’t know the Pearsons could wobble, did you? 😏,” Brown, who plays Randall, wrote on Instagram, with Metz adding, “we wobblin’.”

“It’s the wobble, baby! I mean is it a wedding without one?....don't give us time between scenes!,” Watson, aka Beth, chimed in.

Of his (stationary) role, Hartley shared jokingly, “So many calls to make and emails to send and just so little time…”

The cast of This Is Us, which ends its six-season run in May, has always had fun on set and enjoys sharing behind-the-scenes shenanigans with fans. Watson even posted another dance video from Kate’s wedding shoot, in which she salsas with Huertas, who plays the Pearsons’ stepfather Miguel.

“Randall better watch out…and maybe even Rebecca…😳🤯🥵,” she wrote.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas dance on set.

The actors have been making the rounds to discuss the final episodes, which will wrap up an incredibly touching generational story of a family of five. Shooting has been all fun and games for the cast and crew, but Brown admitted it’s about to get real sad, real soon.

“When it gets to the end, there will be no acting. It’ll be ugly [crying],” he told Kelly Clarkson on her show last month. “Once we start to get to the last two or three episodes, there will be something that happens that I won’t be able to stop from happening because I know I’m saying goodbye.”

Get your tissue boxes ready — you might need a Costco run.