A Dad’s Brilliant And Deceptive McDonald’s Hack Has Gone Viral With Parents

When you have a picky eater, you sometimes find yourself going to very questionable lengths in order to get some real nutrition in their little bodies, and this TikTok Dad has got the cure for your kids’ Mickey D blues. In a viral video, the dad documents himself making burgers on the grill, then packaging them in Mcdonald’s wrapping paper he has stored before giving them to his children, who eat the burgers happily without question.

It seems his plan went off without a hitch until he wrote in the caption, “It worked until they asked where are the happy meal toys 🤦🏻‍♂.” Looks like this hack will need a little more thoughtful planning to prove successful.

The post has 5.2M views and over 5,000 comments, with many commenting on his technique — and others commenting on the real differences between home-cooked burgers and McDonald’s fare.

“As a McDonald's worker. you forgot to punch the burger to make it flat. that's what gives it the iconic flat look, one wrote.

“But you forgot to mess up their order,” quipped another.

Others gave solutions for the toy problem, suggesting, “So for the happy meal toy, just grab one they already have that they don’t use. If they notice, say, oh man, I hate it when we get repeats,” and “Go to the dollar store and load up on small toys, tada.” If you got a smarty pants kid who is too detail oriented for your liking, another commenter shared, “I've been doing this for a few years, and I just order happy meal toys of mercari 😏.”

My kid won’t leave my side long enough to cook burgers without them knowing. If that were the case, moms would be able to use the bathroom in peace.

Parents also questioned the reason for even using the hack, commenting things like, “Why not just learn to tell the kids no?” and “Just tell your kids no, that’s what my parents did.”

My favorite point made, however, was that the hack involves a lot of effort for a single meal, while the entire beauty of McDonald’s is that it requires none. But if you’re up for the challenge, and have the time and the wrappers, this might be your favorite parenting hack yet.