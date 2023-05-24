A TikToker Is Rewatching '7th Heaven' & His Reactions To The Wild Storylines Are Perfect

Any kid who grew up in front of the TV in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s surely watched an episode of 7th Heaven or two. For those unfamiliar, 7th Heaven followed Reverend Camden, his wife, and their seven children through the trials and tribulations of life. While the show seemingly was a “family-friendly” faith-based drama, there were some pretty unorthodox storylines and lots of questionable themes that have one TikToker sharing his thoughts.

Rob Anderson (@heartthrobert) has been rewatching and recapping some of the most outrageous episodes of 7th Heaven, and not only will the content of the show make you wonder how this series was ever approved to air, but Anderson’s reactions are hilarious to watch.

Starting off strong, there’s the infamous episode where Simon befriends some troublemakers at school. Simon was just supposed to get some extra credit by helping paint a mural in the hallway, but things go awry when the other kids volunteering end up huffing the paint that’s supposed to be used for the mural.

After one of the kids ends up in the hospital from huffing, Simon waits by his bedside.

“Like, you've known him for three days, relax,” Anderson jokes in his recap. “And Simon tells him, ‘You're already in trouble, so you might as well just rat out your friends.’ I'm not exaggerating, this is literally what he says.”

In another episode recap, Reverend Camden threatened to drug test all his kids to find out who has been smoking pot. Finally, eldest Camden son, Matt, finally confesses to having a joint and everyone acted as if he had just said he was becoming a Democrat or something.

In what Anderson calls the “dumbest episode of 7th Heaven ever,” mama Camden later reveals that *gasp* she, too, has smoked pot before! The horror! Lock her up!

“This whole episode is deranged,” he jokes in the TikTok.

After Reverend Camden holds a family meeting about the joint found in the home and Matt confesses, Reverend Camden goes off.

“The dad is unhinged,” Anderson recaps. “He says, ‘This is why you’ve never been able to hold down a job.’”

Anderson also recapped the episode where Simon’s friend’s older sister joins a “gang,” and while investigating what’s going on with her, find nunchucks and guns under her bed. He also jokes about the episode where Simon gets in trouble for “flipping the bird” while hanging out with his friends.

One episode I hope he rewatches is the one where Mary, played by Jessica Biel, asks her brother to kiss her so she can “practice” for a boy she likes at school. Yes, that is a real episode plot point. Thankfully, Matt refuses, but whose ideas was it to make a brother and sister have chemistry? Big yikes.

Anderson’s rewatch videos took off on TikTok with each video handedly reaching over 1 million views. His videos became so popular that former 7th Heaven kid herself, Beverley Mitchell, who played curious and quirky Lucy Camden, did a collaboration with Anderson.

In the parody video, Mitchell reprises her role as Lucy while Anderson plays her therapist helping her “unpack some trauma” stemming from several wild plot points involving her character from the WB drama. In the video, “Lucy” mentions that one time when her brother Matt (who became a doctor) was trying to help her deliver her baby, but her husband got jealous and warned him not to look.

Several TikTokers pointed out the mind-boggling fact that not only did this show air on television, but it was extremely popular and loved by millions. Maybe it was that catchy theme song or maybe we were all too young to see how absolutely out of pocket it was, but there’s something comforting about seeing so many other commenters try to make sense of a totally out there, “faith-based” show from the ‘90s that would never see the light of day today.