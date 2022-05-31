See Tom Hanks As Geppetto In First Trailer For 'Pinocchio'

Listen. There’re a lot of terrible things going on right now. Fortunately, Tom Hanks, aka America’s Dad, is here to lift our spirits and remind us to wish upon a star every once in a while in the upcoming Disney live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.

Hanks plays Geppetto, the wood-worker who creates Pinocchio and then wishes for him to become his son.

The teaser trailer, which dropped during today’s Good Morning America, starts with Geppetto poring over his work — namely a certain wooden puppet. He then recites the incantation, “Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight, I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight,” as he prays as gazes at the star out the window.

The trailer then gives audiences a glimpse of Jiminy Cricket (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as he dodges a hungry seagull’s beak, the wish-granting Blue Fairy (played by Cynthia Erivo), and shots of the evil Coachman (played by Luke Evans) of the cursed Pleasure Island.

The trailer doesn’t seem to hint at any horrifying scenes of boys-turning-into-donkeys, but that doesn’t mean the Coachman isn’t going to be any less scary of a villain.

"Things are not going to be the same as they were in the animation. The storyline is very, very similar, but there were some characters that [director Robert Zemeckis] was able to dramatically enhance, and the Coachman is one of those," Evans said on the D23 Inside Disney podcast.

"I get to use all of my musical theater experience and skills in this character. I can't tell you too much because I want it to be a surprise, but there are some really wonderful gifts that he gave me as an actor with the character."

"You see a coachman in many different ways," Evans added, according to People. "I don't want to give away anymore than that. But he isn't just the average human being, if that means anything to you. He's a very unusual creature. He's rather terrifying. If you think Gaston is scary, wait until you meet the Coachman!"

Pinocchio starts streaming on September 8, 2022, as part of Disney+ Day 2022. The original animated Pinocchio (terrifying donkeys and all) is currently available on the platform.