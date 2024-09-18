Growing up, I was not a Barbie girl — I was a Transformers girl. In fact, the Barbies I did have were primarily used as part of elaborate imaginary kidnapping plots in which my favorite action figures swooped down to the rescue. So, when I heard about the animated prequel Transformers One, I couldn’t wait for the excuse to introduce my kids to all of the Transformers lore from my childhood. And now that I’ve seen the film, I can’t wait for a follow-up.

I’m not the only one, either. After chatting with stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, who play main characters Orion Pax and D-16, respectively, it’s clear they’re definitely down to keep this new offshoot of the legacy going.

So, if you’re still on the fence about loading up your family and taking them to see the film in theaters, here are five reasons to help convince you.

1. It works no matter how where you fall on the fan spectrum.

Admittedly, my experience with the Transformers world is limited largely to my childhood memories and the 2007 live-action Transformers movie with Megan Fox. My husband, on the other hand, has seen every incarnation of Transformers content over the years, and my kids are new to the fandom. We all loved Transformers One.

When asked if his kids were fans before his role, Hemsworth revealed that they were without him even knowing. “You realize, in the universe, whether you’re an avid fan or not, everyone is aware of these characters, and there’s a sort of connection across the board,” he tells Scary Mommy. “The kid within me, who played with those action figures and watched the cartoons, was excited, but I was also excited to bring my kids along for the ride.”

2. It’s the kind of movie that’ll make you fall in love with going to the movies again.

I’m not sure what I was expecting from the movie, but I was blown away by the animation. It feels totally immersive (think Star Wars-esque) — the kind of thing you want to see on a gigantic screen because it’s about as close as you can come to watching a 3D movie without it actually being in 3D.

I suspect that it’s the type of movie where you’ll notice something new every time you watch it.

3. The character development is *chef’s kiss.*

Anyone familiar with the Transformers world was already aware of the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron. What we get to see here is who those iconic characters were before: lonely Cybertron miners Orion Pax (Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry), best friends who feel disenfranchised by their station in life and wind up on a risky adventure that ultimately leads to the miners’ liberation... and the staging for the Transformers saga fans know and love.

The prospect of tapping into Megatron’s humanity really appealed to Henry. “I've always been, and still am, very fascinated with the story of villains. It's always been something that I've wanted to crack open because I'm just like, ‘Why are they so mean? Why do people 'boo' when they see them?’ Villains create such a visceral thing out of people, and it is usually always negative,” he said. “So, for me, when I got the opportunity to play Megatron — not just Megatron, but D-16, where he began — it gave me an opportunity to really dissect that and figure out what that is. And at the end of the day, at the bottom of it is heart. Where is his heart? ... I really just wanted to figure out, deep down to the core, who he was and what he cared for.”

4. It’s funny!

Seeing Transformers One in a theater full of people affirmed one thing for sure: It has plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. Many of them, as you’ll soon find out, come courtesy of a bot who goes by the name of B-127 — or, if you ask the bot himself, “Badassatron.” Those familiar with Transformers lore may immediately recognize this character, who is played by Keegan Michael Key, as fan-favorite Bumblebee.

5. A follow-up film feels like a no-brainer.

Why not get in on the ground level and watch now so you don’t have to catch up later? Hemsworth and Henry are already looking to the future of the franchise, and who could be added to the wildly impressive voice cast — along with the aforementioned Key, they’re joined onscreen by Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1), Laurence Fishburne (Alpha Trion), Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime), and Steve Buscemi (Starscream).

What other stars could make excellent new members of the Transformers fam?

“Cate Blanchett,” Hemsworth suggests, explaining, “Because I love her, and she can do heart and drama but also really funny and cheeky. So, I’d like to see her do a sort of comedic, fun role.” Henry would love to have Angela Bassett lend her voice: “She’s got to do it. Come on. The minute that those sultry tones come up... and we need more female Transformers. We just need more.” And if both women become Transformers? “Game over,” Hemsworth and Henry agree.

This interview has been edited lightly for length and clarity.