C’mon, say it out loud: “Twilight TV Series.” Rumors are swirling that a possible TV adaptation of the cult-favorite Twilight series — written by Stephanie Meyer — will be coming to a living room near you.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Television is in the early development stages of a series that could give the vampire-centric book series new life after the wildly successful movies.

THR also reports that writer Sinead Daly— whose credits include Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Get Down — is set to write the script for the Twilight TV series.

“Sources say Daly is working with Lionsgate TV to determine what the specific take on Twilight will be and if it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot,” the outlet reported.

While the the Twilight TV series is only in concept phases right now with no network or platform home as of right now, there are plans to go on with development before shopping the show around.

Sources also tell THR that author Meyer will be involved in the television adaptation in some capacity. Some of the original heads at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, including co-president Erik Feig (who during his time at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures passed) will also be part of the production.

As the news of a possible Twilight TV series made its way onto Twitter, fans had mixed reactions. “the amount of remakes they’re forcing on us is really getting outta hand……..” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Why is everyone rebooting everything? Like make new things why tf do adaptions of movies released not even a decade ago…”

Others had mixed feelings about the reboot news and said, “HELP. I can't decide if I'm excited or not. I've been a twilight fan for SO long and I just don't know how this will play out.”

One Twitter user said she was excited , “I’m just gonna say it… I’m excited for a twilight TV series!”

While some may groan at the thought of yet another series being rebooted, the idea of a production company bringing back Twilight is kind of a no-brainer. The film franchise, collectively known as The Twilight Saga, was comprised of five films and released between 2008 and 2012. The five films grossed over $3 billion at the global box office in total and made stars of main cast members like Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner.

Why not try again?