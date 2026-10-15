If there’s one holiday kids look forward to most each year, Halloween has to be at the top of the list. From spooky decorations and carving pumpkins to dressing up in costumes and banging on random front doors demanding candy, this holiday is a sugar-fueled concoction of pure fun meets absolute chaos. But as much fun as apple picking and hayrides can be, nothing beats a night at home watching Halloween movies with your kids.

Maybe it’s the nostalgia of remembering all the times I used to watch these same iconic films as a kid, but there’s just truly something special about sitting down with a bowl full of buttery popcorn while nuzzled cozily under the covers with your little ones as you prepare for a few harmless scares. The only real question that remains is what to watch.

Sure, there are the typical go-to favorites like Hocus Pocus, Casper, and Halloweentown that are always worth a rewatch. But before you hit that play button, might I suggest including a few new additions into your viewing rotation this year? Because as great as the tried-and-true classics are, there are several overlooked Halloween movies for kids that deserve some recognition. It’s high time these spooky gems receive their flowers.

Disney’s Tower of Terror (1997)

If you love the Hollywood Studios ride, then chances are you’d enjoy watching Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst bring the haunting story to life in this 1997 Disney TV movie. What caused the elevator to suddenly drop down all those floors? What really happened on that fateful night, and whatever became of those five people on board? The film really gives you an exciting deep dive into the mystery surrounding the iconic theme park ride and delivers a really great twist at the end you’ll have to see to believe. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll develop a greater appreciation for taking the stairs.

Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

Jim Varney outdoes himself as the clumsy, blustering-yet-extremely-lovable Ernest P. Worrell, who accidentally unleashes an evil troll upon the town, putting all of the nearby kids in serious danger. Sure, the troll himself is kinda scary, but when blended with all that classic Ernest hijinks, it makes for the perfect family-friendly film that’ll leave you entertained from start to finish.

Double, Double Toil and Trouble (1993)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have delivered some truly iconic movies throughout their young careers, but this one will always be a personal favorite of mine. The duo plays twin sisters who set out on a mission to steal a magical moonstone from their evil Aunt Agatha (played by Cloris Leachman), who has been keeping her own twin sister (also played by Leachman) trapped inside a mirror. You know, just classic sibling rivalry behavior. We’ve all been there.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1949)

This classic 1949 short recounts the terrifying tale of the Headless Horseman and his encounter with the kind-but-skittish schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane. The story itself may be well known, but this iteration feels somewhat underappreciated despite how long it's been around. As for what really happened to Ichabod on that fateful night? That’s for you to decide.

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Have you ever wondered what you would do if the Bogeyman himself started framing you for his crimes? That’s precisely the dilemma poor Frances McCausland faces in this 1999 Disney Channel original movie. Proving your innocence when dealing with a supernatural entity is no easy feat, but it does make for great television. Sweet dreams, everyone!

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) is about to make the greatest sale of his real estate career. The only problem is that the building in question is being haunted by a ton of ghosts. (Unless they’re helping to pay the mortgage, this isn’t exactly a great selling point.) Regardless, the premise is fun and spooky and further proof that films based on theme park rides are a win-win scenario.

Corpse Bride (2005)

The Nightmare Before Christmas may get all of the attention during this time of year, but it isn’t the only Tim Burton creation available for your viewing pleasure. The story centers around the character of Victor (voiced by Johnny Depp), who accidentally marries a girl named Emily who also just so happens to be dead. (She’s the corpse bride, get it?) As morbid as that all may sound, it’s actually very entertaining and a worthwhile watch, particularly if you’re a fan of Burton’s work and are in need of a little break from Jack Skellington — aka the Red Flag King. But that’s an argument for another time.

The Witches (2020)

Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch who goes around turning children into mice and attempting to stomp on them? Say less. The convention scene where all of the witches take off their masks and wigs still sends chills up my spine to this day.

The Halloween That Almost Wasn’t (1979)

This TV movie stars Judd Hirsch as Count Dracula, who must convince his supernatural comrade, the Witch, to perform her traditional ride over the moon or else Halloween as they know it will come to an end. The film first debuted in 1979 and has since become pretty obscure, but I still remember watching it at my babysitter’s house back in elementary school and really enjoying it. Maybe it’s just the nostalgia talking, but this could be a fun Halloween hidden gem you never knew you needed.

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest (2013)

Each year I always hear so much about everyone’s love for It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but if I’m being honest, I’d pick George over Snoopy any day of the week. (I can practically hear the Snoopy supporters uprising against me as we speak.) Snoopy is great, but it’s hard to beat a super cute, inquisitive monkey. Plus, I don’t care how old you are, any Curious George content is a joy to watch.

The Worst Witch (1986)

Mildred Hubble wants more than anything to fit in with her fellow witches at Miss Cackle's Academy for witches, but no matter how hard she tries to compete with her fellow classmates, she always proves to be, well… the worst. Bonus: Tim Curry plays the Grand Wizard.