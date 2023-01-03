Valerie Bertinelli Says She Feels ‘Free’ Since Divorce from Tom Vitale In Inspiring New Year’s Post

Valerie Bertinelli is free in 2023! The actress and television star reflected on her life over the last year, and even though she ended her marriage, she is so ready for the future. She shared on her Instagram that despite going through a tough divorce, she is feeling more than ready for the next chapter in her life and is excited for what is to come.

“This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year’s,” she began her post. “From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years, it’s been one of the saddest. No more.”

The 63-year-old shared a video of her spinning in joy with her arms out, laughing, and ended with a tearful smile. “There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely, and stressful,” she continued. “I have no idea what’s ahead for me, and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness, and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it!✨Happy New Year✨Love you 🤍.”

Valerie’s peace was so palpable that her followers who have gone through divorce felt it for themselves, too. “Love this 💕 especially the “I am free.” My divorce has been final for a year. It has taken me a couple of years to feel the I am free. Thank you for the reminder,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for this. The last 5 years have been horrendous for me. I'm finally free from my emotionally abusive husband and their whole family. Happy New Years, and Salute to 2023!” another shared.

Bertinelli and Vitale were married in 2011, and were separated in November 2021, and filed for divorce in May of 2022. In November, Valerie shared a candid video on Twitter announcing that her divorce had been officially filed, saying, “my lawyer just called. The papers are all signed; they’re about to be filed. On 11.22.22, I am officially f—king divorced. Happily divorced. God, finally. It’s finally over.”

Valerie is starting the year out with a bang, and she deserves it.