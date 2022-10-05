Velma Is Decidedly Queer In New 'Scooby-Doo' Movie

Let’s celebrate because Velma Dinkley of Scooby-Doo is finally getting her coming-out moment. After more than 50 years on our screens, the beloved brainiac’s queer identity is confirmed in HBO Max’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! That’s right, she’s a proud lesbian.

In a clip from the movie making its rounds on social media, Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) can be seen crushing on mysterious costume designer Coco Diablo — her cheeks blushing as she first lays eyes on the fellow turtleneck- and glasses-wearing gal.

In another clip, she admits, “OK, who am I kidding? I’m crushing big time, Daphne! What do I do? What do I say???”

Fans, obviously, rejoiced over the news.

Velma is gay. Hooray!

We love this for her.

She officially comes out in this clip.

Dedicated Scooby-Dooers and franchise creatives have known about Velma’s LGBTQIA+ identity. In 2020, director James Gunn, who wrote 2002 and 2004’s live-action Scooby-Doo movies, even said he had aimed to make Linda Cardellini’s Velma “explicitly gay.”

In a since deleted Twitter post, Gunn claimed Warner Bros. “kept watering [the script] down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

And Tony Cervone, supervising producer on the Mystery Incorporated series, shared a photo of Velma and character Marcie surrounded by pride colors in 2020.

“I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one,” he wrote. We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer.”

Cheers to Velma!

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo hits HBO Max Oct. 16.