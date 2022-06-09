Drama. Romance. Picturesque scenery. These things all aptly describe Netflix's hit series Virgin River, which has become a must-see among subscribers — particularly those who enjoy a good old-fashioned love story with ample helpings of heartbreak thrown into the mix. In fact, the streaming service has so much confidence in the show's future that Virgin River was renewed for a fourth and fifth season back in September, just a few months after Season 3 hit the platform. And while filming has already wrapped on Season 4 (it drops July 20!), one can't help but wonder about Virgin River Season 5 and how long viewers have to wait until they can feast their eyes on even more delectable drama.

Of course, it's important to keep in mind that details about the series' upcoming fifth season are somewhat scarce, especially considering that Season 4 hasn't even come out yet. However, it is comforting to know that Virgin River isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which is a testament to both the actors and writers for creating content and characters fans can't seem to get enough of. "[With] everything that's been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that feeling of community," Netflix's VP of original series, Jinny Howe, told USA Today in September 2021 shortly after announcing the two-season pick-up. "All of that really came together in a way that was really organic, and I think this was more of a proof point that this is a really vital area of programming for us."

The show clearly has Netflix's support — so what exactly will Season 5 have in store? Here's everything you need to know.

When will Season 5 premiere?

Given that Season 4 has yet to receive an official release date, it should come as no surprise that Season 5's debut is to be determined. Unfortunately, production on the fifth season hit an unexpected snafu earlier this year. One of the stars, Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe in the series, shared on her Instagram Stories back in January that the filming for Season 5 of Virgin River has been delayed.

"We were supposed to start [filming] in March, but it was pushed, so... I don't know. I don't know, man," she said at the time, as per Cosmopolitan. "I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter. To be quite frank with you guys, I'm pretty done filming in Vancouver in the winter. Not really interested in doing that ever again, actually."

Depending on how long the delay ends up being, that could mean viewers won't get to see the fifth season until sometime in 2023. But hey, there's still Season 4 to look forward to in the very near future, right? So it's not all bad!

What will Season 5 be about?

Obviously, since no one knows what happens in Season 4, it's next to impossible to speculate what Season 5 will focus on. So unless you can predict the future or screeners of Season 4 magically show up at your front door, the contents of Season 5 will have to remain a mystery for now. However, keep watching this space for updates and plot teasers as more information unfolds!

Who will be in Season 5?

Again, this question is pretty tricky to answer since there's no telling what kind of drama will unfold throughout Season 4 before getting to Season 5. However, it seems like a safe bet that all of the main stars will return, including Breckenridge (who plays Mel), Martin Henderson (who plays Jack), Annette O'Toole (who plays Hope), and Tim Matheson (who plays Doc). That is unless something tragic ends up happening to one of these characters, in which case, they may not return. But let's try to remain optimistic for the time being.

In the meantime, you can check out the first three seasons of Virgin River on Netflix. And, come July 20, you'll be hanging with Mel, Jack, and the gang in the picturesque Pacific Northwest again.