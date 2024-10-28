Halloween movies are always some of my favorites. Because so many of them are often set in October (although not all on this list are), they give those cozy, warm vibes of a comforting movie while also being a little extra creepy and spooky. The problem is there are tons of Halloween movie options. So, if you want to maximize all of your Halloween feels this year, choose a Halloween movie based on your zodiac sign. Honestly, you might be surprised at the one for you.

It’s worth remembering to take your zodiac sign characteristics with a grain of salt. Not all Tauruses are incredibly stubborn, and not all Cancers feel so sensitive that they cry every time someone speaks to them. But for the most part, these Halloween movie and zodiac sign pairings make sense for those looking for a vibe to match their personality this season. Or maybe the movie choice isn’t one of your favorites, but it gives you a starting point to find one that makes all of the Halloween parts of your heart sing.

The movies included here aren’t all Halloween-themed either — some are just straight horror movies — but any of these 12 are perfect for watching after you’ve turned out the porch light and put the last little trick-or-treaters in your house to bed.

01 Aries: Hocus Pocus An Aries is bold — willing to jump into just about anything and take a risk. I mean, what other zodiac sign would be all, “Yeah, I’ll bring back some witches from 300 years ago,” just to prove a point? Hocus Pocus is the movie for an Aries, and it will have you and all of your enthusiastic, competitive synapses firing. You can stream Hocus Pocus on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

02 Taurus: The Nightmare Before Christmas I love a Taurus, but y’all are stubborn AF sometimes. Much like Jack Skellington, The Pumpkin King, in The Nightmare Before Christmas. You're practical and creative but also a bit impulsive and possessive, and truly, the idea of a Taurus being the one who suddenly decides to take over another holiday because they’re convinced they can do it better makes so much sense to me. You can stream The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+ and Apple TV.

03 Gemini: Practical Magic OK, so Sally and Gillian aren’t twins, but their deep, deep connection in Practical Magic has Gemini written all over it. Plus, there’s a whole lot of yin and yang throughout the movie and lots of “if this happens, then this has to happen” kind of vibes that will make your variety-loving heart sing. You can stream Practical Magic on Prime Video, Max, and Apple TV.

04 Cancer: Casper Fellow Cancers, it’s time to assemble our sentimental, emotional hearts and cry our eyes out to Casper this Halloween. The movie has everything a Cancer loves — deep love, nostalgia, and a little bit of sensitive clinginess. You can stream Casper on Prime Video, Peacock, and Apple TV.

05 Leo: The Haunted Mansion (2003) Leos are big lovers and want to give everyone the world, but they also take great pride in themselves and can have a bit of an ego — much like Eddie Murphy’s character in The Haunted Mansion. Take a step back, Leos, and remember what happens if you get too caught up in trying to be the best provider in the world. You can stream The Haunted Mansion on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

06 Virgo: Signs Pragmatic and reliable, a Virgo is all about learning and using their analytical minds to figure out every single detail of something. Sometimes, this means they lose sight of the bigger picture, and I feel like 2002’s Signs represents so much of that energy. There is faith, losing faith, trying to rely on just the things in front of you, and realizing how much you’ll miss when you do. You can stream Signs on HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

07 Libra: Rosemary’s Baby Few things are as fair-minded as a Libra, but sometimes their deep desire to keep everyone happy and balanced means they’re left out in the cold — like Rosemary in Rosemary’s Baby. If you want a horror movie that will make you feel great empathy for someone who ignores her own needs to keep everyone else happy, then enjoy this 1968 horror movie classic. You can stream Rosemary’s Baby on AMC+, Prime Video, Apple TV, MGM+, and Paramount Plus.

08 Scorpio: Beetlejuice Vindictive, intense, mysterious — everything that makes a Scorpio a Scorpio can be found in Beetlejuice. You don’t have to relate to every moment, but since trust is such a big thing for Scorpios, it makes sense to me that living a life with others in your ghostly home would fit the bill. You can stream Beetlejuice on Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

09 Sagittarius: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! This might come as a surprising choice, but honesty is one of the key qualities of a Sagittarius, and I feel like that relates very well to It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! Like Linus, a Sagittarius is extremely adventurous and optimistic, but like Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, they can also be a bit blunt with a love of freedom. It all just ties in so well. You can stream It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! on Apple TV.

10 Capricorn: The Craft “We are the weirdos” is probably something a Capricorn has actually said without quoting a movie. Capricorns are full of leadership skills and calling the shots, and that gives major The Craft energy, if you ask me. You can stream The Craft on Prime Video, Peacock, and Apple TV.

11 Aquarius: Halloween Every Aquarius I know is independent, following their own path while effortlessly weaving into others and building relationships without any conditions. But an Aquarius can also try to hide their emotions a lot and get a little extra analytical with their feelings, and I just feel like that describes Laurie Strode an awful lot. Put Halloween on for all of those aloof, idealistic Aquarius vibes. You can stream Halloween on AMC+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

12 Pisces: The Sixth Sense If you’re a Pisces, then you probably already had a sense that The Sixth Sense would be your Halloween movie pick. You’re empathetic and intuitive, and all of that deep I-feel-everything-energy translates well to the 1999 classic starring Haley Joel Osment as a kid who feels... well, everything. You can stream The Sixth Sense on Max, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Did the Halloween movie match your zodiac vibes? If not, watching all 12 isn’t exactly a bad way to celebrate the holiday.