Find Out Your Most Toxic Trait, According To Your Zodiac Sign

We might not want to admit it, but we all have something toxic about us. Our bad behavior. Our shadow side. The knee-jerk response that's, well, a little jerky. It's the thing about us that's definitely cringe-y and comes out when we're not being our best selves. Everyone has a toxic trait, and if you're unsure what yours might be — or have trouble admitting it — the stars can help. Astrology can be a great personal development tool, revealing various aspects of our personality, including our most toxic traits.

Considering that acknowledgment is the first step in acceptance, the more we accept these not-so-great traits in ourselves, the more we integrate them into our being and understand why we do what we do. We won't always be on our best behavior, and that's OK! Knowing your toxic trait is just something to be mindful of, especially when we're being triggered by various circumstances and people around us.

So, keep reading to discover your zodiac sign’s most toxic trait.

Aries: You're impatient AF.

Aries is considered the baby of the zodiac, so no wonder you want what you want when you want it — and throw a tantrum when you don't get your way. You might be a great leader, but don't let your assertiveness turn into petulance. Take a few deep breaths and remind yourself that you are a human being, not a human do-ing.

Taurus: You're extra stubborn.

There's being stubborn, and then there's Taurus-level stubbornness. At your worst, you're a control freak, abiding by the motto, "It's my way or the highway!" You may refuse to change your mind or even compromise mainly due to sheer ego and pride, as well as a fear of change (another classic Taurus trademark). Focus on the gifts that others bring to your life and accept that people might actually have your best interest at heart.

Gemini: You have zero filter.

People love Gems’ wit and gift for communication, but when you're not feeling your best, you can definitely use your way with words against others. You tend to say whatever comes to mind without a second thought and might even go there because you can. Instead, consider taking a beat.

Cancer: You hold a grudge like no one else.

Your deep sensitivity is a gift but can also be a double-edged sword when you feel slighted. Crabs tend to take things deeply personally, so when you feel hurt by another, look out! You will not forgive or forget. But try to see that forgiveness is the best thing you can do for yourself — after all, you don't want to carry that pain forever.

Leo: You make everything about you.

People already know Leos love being the center of attention. When you're feeling low and unworthy, though, you act like the world revolves around you as a means to feel validated and loved. You interact with those around you like they exist to boost you up without considering their thoughts or experiences. Try to find a way to give yourself that sense of worth without depending on others.

Virgo: You're super judgmental.

You have a brilliant but critical eye, and that sometimes works to your detriment... especially when you start judging the ones around you. You can easily nitpick everyone and everything when you're not feeling great about yourself, which is the point; you judge others because you judge yourself. Go easy on yourself and try to accept you for you.

Libra: You're a people-pleaser to the nth degree.

Libras love love, and you love people being in love with you — because they usually are. This can work against you when you feel left out and fear your presence is being replaced. Then, you will disregard everything you know to be true about yourself to appease and please others. Instead, uphold your boundaries and understand you don't have to be liked in order to be worthy of love.

Scorpio: You don't trust anyone.

Scorpios demand total trust from others, even if they don't fully trust them. This can create barriers, causing you to close off from those who care about you and fall deeper into the pit of loneliness that you typically feel. Manipulation and sneakiness might follow as a result. Instead, try opening up your heart and leaning into vulnerability little by little.

Sagittarius: You're a major flake.

You're an impulsive dreamer who loves adventure, but that doesn't give you permission to flake out on your loved ones just because a "better" opportunity came along. Your innate selfishness and lack of tact might not see your flakiness as a problem, but breaking promises to others can hurt. Follow through with your word — you might be surprised to learn that you actually like plans that stick.

Capricorn: You're a sore loser.

Capricorns are always aiming to improve and racing to the top of a summit. So, if someone beats you to it, well, you're a sore loser. You might exploit or alienate others as a result, or you might double down on beating yourself up for so-called sucking. Try thinking of every opportunity as a learning lesson, and find your worth in things other than chasing after success.

Aquarius: You're missing a sensitivity chip.

You're a lovable, aloof weirdo — until your aloofness turns into callousness. At your worst, you can walk around like you're missing a sensitivity chip, treating loved ones like strangers and keeping them at arm's length. At these times, turning off your heart to protect yourself seems almost effortless. Do yourself a favor: Lean into vulnerability and see the beauty in connection.

Pisces: You play the victim too much.

You're a sensitive soul who feels all the feelings, but you can play the victim when you fail to manage your emotions. As a result, everything will feel like the biggest deal, and you feel like the world is falling down around you. You refuse to take responsibility for your life or role in what's happening. Instead, try to see that life is happening for you, not to you.