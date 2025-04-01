If you are still holding space for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity,” well, same. You can stream Wicked on Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime now, and seeing this blockbuster hit our living room begs the question: Will there be a Wicked sequel, part two, or continuation of some kind? The answer is yes, and we have gathered all the details you might be wondering about here — starting with how soon you’ll get your answers about exactly what happens next.

Wicked Part 2 Release Date

Just know that if you’ve never jumped into the Wicked storyline before but can’t wait to find out what happens, you could read the book or watch an on-stage production. But if you need to see Cynthia Erivo play out Elphaba’s journey, the second installment of Wicked is coming to theaters on Nov. 21, 2025. Wicked was released on Nov. 24, 2024, so obviously that’s only about a year between debuts, but both movies were actually filmed at the same time — hence the quick turnaround.

We already have a title to chew on, too. Part 2 will be called Wicked: For Good. Fans of Elphaba and Glinda’s origin story will recognize the title from the song of the same name, which comes toward the end of the musical. While it may not be quite as well known as “Defying Gravity,” it’s every bit as moving, so you’re in for a treat if you’ve never heard it before.

What will Wicked: For Good be about?

Just like the play, the Wicked films follow two acts. What we saw in Wicked was Act 1, so if you can’t wait to find out what happens next, look to Act 2 of the musical production. Alas, there is no movie trailer out just yet. We did just get our first look at the movie’s promotional poster, though!

If you’re unfamiliar with it, the second act gets a lot darker. It jumps forward in time a bit from the conclusion of Act 1, and Oz’s propaganda machine has convinced everyone that Elphaba is truly evil (and can be melted with water, which she’ll use to her advantage later). All the characters we love have been pitted against each other, and the tensions are high. This movie will likely have darker themes and bigger feelings, TBH.

Who will appear in the Wicked: For Good cast?

Because both parts were filmed at once, every actor in the first part will reprise their role in the second. That means more Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, pining Johnathan Bailey as Fiyero, and zaddy Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

What songs will be included in Wicked: For Good?

Director Jon M. Chu was completely faithful to the song list from Act 1 of Wicked in his film adaptation. If he does the same for Act 2, which seems likely, here’s everything we’ll get to hear:

“No One Mourns the Wicked” (Reprise)

“Thank Goodness”

“The Wicked Witch of the East”

“Wonderful”

“I’m Not That Girl” (Reprise)

“As Long As You’re Mine”

“No Good Deed”

“March of the Witch Hunters”

“For Good”

“Finale”

So, will you be painting yourself green or donning all the pink to head to this year’s Wicked premiere? We can’t wait to see what finger-holding memes come out of yet another Grande-Erivo press tour.