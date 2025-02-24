It’s been a huge couple of years for theme park lovers, with the big two — Universal and Disney — announcing exciting new developments left and right. And just when you thought it couldn’t get much bigger than Universal’s new theme park, Epic Universe, there are already promising hints of a new addition on the horizon. Fans of Wicked, you’re going to want to hear this!

Rumor has it Universal will be bringing Glinda, Elphaba, and the rest of the Oz gang to the new 750-acre Epic theme park in Orlando, Florida. But when? And what’s been confirmed? Here’s everything we know so far about what could be Epic Universe’s first expansion.

Why do people think Wicked is coming to Epic Universe?

Speaking to The New York Times on Feb. 21, Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Destinations & Experiences, all but confirmed he has secret plans centered on the megahit movie musical. “When I saw it, my first reaction was, ‘This is a theme park waiting to happen,’” he hinted.

The speculation surrounding these secret plans reached a fever pitch when a supposed Daily Mail headline started circulating over the weekend: “Epic Universe files permits for an Emerald City/Wicked expansion in 2026.” However, any such article does not appear to be live on the site, so it seems as though it could be a fabricated ploy by someone on social media to get views.

Still, we do have Woodbury’s comments, which seem to point in the direction of a potential future Wicked expansion. Currently, both Universal locations — Hollywood and Orlando — feature their own version of what is known as the Wicked: The Experience.

INFO 1/3

This immersive area of the parks features replica costumes, movie memorabilia, photo ops, themed food, and, of course, merch you can purchase.

Universal properties around the globe have also been getting in on the Wicked fun. At Universal Studios Singapore, a pop-up Emerald City gave guests a chance to see Elphaba and Glinda in person. Guests to Universal Studios Japan will also have that opportunity starting March 7, when that park kicks off its own Wicked Celebration.

Where would this Emerald City area be located?

Honestly, it’s really hard to say at this point, especially considering no such expansion has actually been confirmed yet. Having said that, fans are already making guesses (and maybe wishes?) about where the Wicked world could be incorporated.

There’s certainly a case to be made for it calling Epic Universe home. Since the new park was announced, fodder has swirled about how Universal plans for rapid expansion. Although the most widely accepted gossip seems to be that Epic’s first expansion in 2026 (or beyond) would be a Luigi’s Mansion ride at Super Mario World, talk of Emerald City becoming Epic Universe’s sixth themed land is picking up.

Then again, it could also make a lot of sense for it to be somewhere in the existing parks since Wicked: The Experience is already there. Redditors seem to think that Islands of Adventure’s Lost Continent section would be an ideal spot for Emerald City to take over... although there’s also buzz about that space already being claimed for future Legend of Zelda rides.

When might this happen?

Only time will tell! Epic Universe will officially open on May 22 with its five core lands — Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, and Celestial Park. So, it’s highly unlikely any additional expansions will take place in 2025.

If the rumor mill does turn out to be right (~please, please, please~), we could all be following the yellow brick road sometime next year.

Scary Mommy has reached out to Universal for comment.