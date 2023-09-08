Have you ever tried to decide what to watch and just felt sort of blah about your options? Like, every show sort of seems the same (or like some other show) at this point? Well, good news: Wolf Like Me, one of the most original shows on TV, returns next month. Plus, Peacock just dropped a slew of Season 2 first-look photos teasing an even wilder season than the last — if you can believe it.

Starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad as Mary and Gary, this genre-bending romantic dramedy almost flew under the radar when it made its debut back in January 2022. But with a premise as quirky and novel as this one, it didn’t take long for Wolf Like Me to find a strong fan base (present company included). The series has some pretty impressive pedigree, after all — in addition to the brilliant pairing of Fisher and Gad, it’s executive produced by the team who brought us Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers and directed by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters).

So, ready to discover what’s in store for single dad Gary, his 11-year-old daughter Emma, and reclusive advice columnist Mary? Here’s everything we know so far.

When does Wolf Like Me Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 will consist of seven, 30-minute episodes, all of which drop on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Who’s in Wolf Like Me Season 2?

Fisher as Mary

Gad as Gary

Ariel Donoghue as Emma

Emma Lung as Sarah, Gary's sister-in-law

Anthony Taufa as Ray, Sarah's partner

Alan Dukes as Trevor, Emma's psychiatrist

Edgar Ramírez as Professor Anton

Honour Latukefu as Olivia

What is Season 2 about? [Warning: Spoilers ahead!]

In Season 1, we saw Gary, a single dad living in Australia with his daughter Emma, who’s still processing the trauma of her mother’s death seven years earlier. After a chance meeting with Mary, the two seem drawn to each other, despite Mary’s best efforts to stay away. Mary even seems to develop a quick rapport with Emma, something Gary himself struggles with. Still, she doesn’t want to get involved with the dad-and-daughter duo. Why? As it turns out — and here’s the kicker — Mary’s a *werewolf.*

But, as fans now know, Mary revealed her complex baggage to Gary and, somehow, they managed to remain together. And in the second season, things are all but guaranteed to get even more complicated: Mary is pregnant.

“As much as they try to have a ‘normal’ pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family?” teases the official Season 2 description. Mary and Gary’s relationship faces even more hurdles when Mary’s former professor Anton (Édgar Ramírez) suddenly reappears in her life, bringing with him new secrets from Mary’s past.

All the while, the show explores parenthood and the universal anxiety that comes with having a baby... an anxiety that is surely intensified when Mom’s a werewolf.

“When Season 1 of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary’s universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions, and threats ... This season, humor plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open,” said [Director] Forsythe, as reported by Variety. “It’s safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected.

Is there a Season 2 trailer?

No trailer yet, but Peacock did release first-look photos — and they look wild as hell. See for yourself:

Narelle Portanier/Peacock

Narelle Portanier/Peacock

Narelle Portanier/Peacock

Narelle Portanier/Peacock

Narelle Portanier/Peacock