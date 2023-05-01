There are a lot of great TV shows out there that are perfect to watch with the whole family. (The Tanner and Matthews families were frequent visitors in my household throughout the ‘90s.) But while that heartwarming G-rated content is all well and good, there are times when you and your partner may be in the mood for something a bit steamier to cozy up with long after you tuck the kids into bed. So, where does someone go to dabble in these more adult-skewed projects? Thankfully, with so many streaming services to choose from these days, your options are never in short supply. This includes the highly anticipated Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction, which premiered on April 30.

Starring Dawson’s Creek heartthrob Joshua Jackson and Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan, the show serves as an adaptation of the 1987 film of the same name about an affair that takes a dark and unexpected turn. The trailer provides just a tiny taste of the passionate (and sometimes psychological) twists the show will take as the relationship between these two characters progresses, but it’s sure to leave you hot and bothered — and craving more — for a variety of reasons.

Fortunately, it isn’t the only steamy TV show out there to choose from. If you’re looking for something that offers a little more sex appeal, feast your eyes on these must-see gems.

1. Sex/Life (2021-2023)

Sure, the plot can be a little all over the place, and there are some truly unlikable characters; however, if erotic, passionate sex scenes are what you’re craving, look no further. As the title implies, this series is chock-full of lusty hijinks. If the characters aren’t having sex, they’re thinking about having sex. It’s enough to make even the most intimate of couples blush.

2. Outlander (2014-present)

When it comes to sexual chemistry, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have it in spades. The duo plays central characters Jamie and Claire, respectively, in a time-traveling historical drama that somehow delivers an epic love story in the midst of war and bloodshed. This show, which is based on the Outlander novel series, is definitely not for the faint of heart due to some genuinely gut-wrenching scenes, sometimes involving severe pain and assault. But within all that is a harrowing journey of two people who fall in love and fight like hell to be together. If that’s not sexy, then what is?

3. Bridgerton (2020-present)

What is it about historical dramas that make the sexual tension feel so heightened? This certainly proves to be the case throughout both seasons: first between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page), then again with Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley). As far as actual sex scenes, though, Season 1 wins by a landslide. Still, there was something about Season 2’s slow burn that proved to be just as equally intoxicating. It’s enough to make you want to rewatch the series again and again and again.

4. Masters of Sex (2013-2016)

This show was all about mastering the act of sex — through science. It says it right there in the title, friends! In all seriousness, the story focuses on the groundbreaking (and fairly controversial) scientific achievements of real-life sex researchers William Masters (Michael Sheen) and Virginia Johnson (Lizzy Caplan) and the subsequent relationship that developed between them. Who says science can’t be sexy?

5. The Affair (2014-2019)

Of course, if you’re simply a huge Joshua Jackson fan, The Affair should be at the top of your wish list. As you can imagine, the bulk of the show’s premise deals with infidelity and the emotionally devastating consequences it can have. But there are also a lot of steamy sex scenes to help cushion the blow of betrayal and leave you needing a cold shower soon thereafter.

More Seductive TV Shows