Scoot over Bachelor franchise; Yellowstone is now the face of American cable TV. There's more than enough drama (and unresolved issues) to go around at Dutton Ranch and the neighboring town. Couple that with the breathtaking vistas of Montana, and you've got yourself a hit show. A horse galloping across the plains with Kevin Costner dressed as a rancher in the saddle may also have something to do with it, but that's neither here nor there. As fans gear up for the Season 5 premiere on Nov. 13, many may be wondering how long they'll have to wait for Yellowstone Season 6 — which is rumored to either be the penultimate or even final chapter. So, what's the 'sitch?

With each new installment, the western drama series has continued to surpass its ratings records — Season 4 saw an increase of 2.3 million views from premiere to finale. According to Collider, Yellowstone is officially the most-watched cable TV series since the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead. But are you surprised? You may very well be one of the millions who put their kids to bed, pour yourself a "double Tito's" martini a la Beth Dutton, and curl up for some good old-fashioned family drama (with a side of the scene American west).

Promising update: Season 5 is poised to kick last season's numbers out of the water. Fingers crossed, this will hopefully translate into Paramount Network giving Yellowstone the green light for Season 6. Only time will tell, but let's get into everything people are saying about Season 6.

When will Yellowstone Season 6 premiere?

Paramount Network holds their premiere dates close and their renewal dates closer. With Yellowstone Season 5 slated to premiere later this fall — the super-sized season premieres on Nov. 13 and includes 14 episodes split into two parts — Paramount hasn't whispered a word about a potential Season 6 renewal. Don't fret just yet, though.

Ideally, Paramount would announce the official renewal for Season 6 during Season 5's mid-season hiatus or leading up to the season finale.

However, the network is notorious for announcing a show's renewal well after the current season has aired in its entirety. Remember when Paramount shared Yellowstone would be coming back for a fifth installment four months after the Season 4 finale? Rude! If that's the case this time around, fans could be looking at a similar timeline for Season 6.

Are there any Season 6 details yet?

The future of Yellowstone is still very much in the air. As of now, no details surrounding Season 6's synopsis and cast have been announced — thus, there are no teasers or trailers for fans to dissect for clues as to what's to come. Unless you have a crystal ball, unpacking Season 6's potential plot is also out of the question, with the premiere of Season 5 still a few months away.

Assuming all the series regulars return for Season 6, the cast will include Costner (who plays John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth), Luke Grimes (who plays Kayce), Wes Bentley (who plays Jamie), Cole Hauser (who plays Rip), Kelsey Asbille (who plays Monica), Brecken Merrill (who plays Tate), Finn Little (who plays Carter), and Gil Birmingham (who plays Thomas Rainwater). Depending on how Season 5 wraps up, supporting characters may be bumped up to series regulars, and new characters could also be added to the mix.

Will Season 6 be the last season of Yellowstone?

While Paramount has the power to renew Yellowstone for another five-plus seasons, the series' fate ultimately rests in the hands of co-creator, director, and writer Taylor Sheridan. (Fun fact: Sheridan plays hotshot cowboy Travis Wheatley in Yellowstone and played Charlie Goodnight in the 1883 spinoff, which he also wrote) . With Season 5 being the show's longest chapter to date, fans are scratching their heads over whether Season 6 will be Yellowstone's final season. And according to Sheridan, the end is within sight.

"I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can't walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate," Sheridan told Deadline in 2020. "So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion."

He continued, "I don't see this as a procedural show. So, it's not something that we could extend indefinitely. I don't think anyone would want to do that; you'd cheapen the product. I haven't had that conversation with the network or the studio yet. I'm sure it's coming, but I would think that you would want this to end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent."

So, will viewers have to bid Dutton Ranch farewell come Season 6? Nothing is guaranteed, per Sheridan, who said in a New York Times interview that he's "writing to that ending." What he is sure of is that Yellowstone won't see a Season 9.

"There's only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can't put it in neutral just because it's successful," he explained. "It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you're not going to see nine seasons of it. No way."