Yes, I Am Screaming At The Full ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Trailer

Hulu/Twitter

The trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale is here and June is full of rage as she leads the revolution against Gilead

The fourth season of the dystopian drama that is somehow both extremely bleak and extremely good — The Handmaid’s Tale — lands on Hulu on April 28, 2021 and finally, the streamer gave us a look at the full-length trailer. In it, Elisabeth Moss’ June finally leads the revolution against Gilead that we’ve all been waiting for and reader, when I tell you I watched this trailer while screaming, believe me.

“I made a promise to hurt them the way we hurt,” June says over shots of her choking Aunt Lydia and slowly circling Serena Waterford, who appears bound and on her knees. Yikes! But also, yay!?? The trailer makes it clear that June, now safe as a refugee in Canada, leads the war against Gilead, who has decided that June is public enemy No. 1 and is out for her blood as much as she is out for theirs. “Find her and bring her to me,” Aunt Lydia is heard saying.

Freedom is just the beginning. The #HandmaidsTale returns for Season 4 on April 28, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/oKFiRWSo6q — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) March 30, 2021

The trailer also shows a tearful and not-so-happy reunion with her husband (who maybe has a new baby now too?), while she makes out with Nick, her lover from Gilead. The trailer also sees June reunited with her daughter, though Thrillist points out that it may have been a dream sequence.

The 10-episode fourth season lands on Hulu on April 28, 2021, with three episodes released at once to start.

According to a press release (via People), the new season sees June “strike back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges….Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Last month Hulu dropped a long teaser trailer, and while we could make out the gist of the season, the new trailer makes everything much clearer. Season 4 seems to be an all-out war against the former United States.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The #HandmaidsTale returns for Season 4 on April 28. pic.twitter.com/UszUnkjFJA — Hulu (@hulu) February 25, 2021

“You have destroyed my life, my family, my friends, my country, and my child,” June says with her signature Elizabeth Moss’ bravado to a very frightened-looking Serena.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, which follows June/Offred in a dystopian reality that takes place in Gilead following a Second American Civil War, where women are marginalized citizens and have their fertility exploited by wealthy community members. Even Atwood hasn’t seen the new season and is just as excited as you are to watch it later in April.

Here comes @HandmaidsOnHulu #handmaidstale Season 4: April 28! No I haven't seen it yet! I too will be surprised! (Where can I get one of these botanical specimens?) pic.twitter.com/cxEoKINfMD — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) February 25, 2021

Audiences suffered through three whole seasons of watching these fictitious women being tortured, but I guess our misery has been recognized, because Season 4 is all about vengeance. April 28 cannot come soon enough.